Trump Takes Aim at Rivals with AI Images

President Donald Trump uploaded several images to Truth Social in a barrage targeting his political opponents and boastfully claiming to appear younger. Trump's posts included a parody of the 1970s classic sitcom featuring former presidents and advisors, and images of his visit to China and the White House.

President Donald Trump uploaded several images to Truth Social after a Sunday morning, taking shots at his biggest rivals and boasting that he appears 'younger than ever.

' Trump, 79, made multiple posts within just minutes of each other on a variety of situations involving his political opponents, China, Iran, and his own appearance. The barrage began with an AI image of what he dubbed 'The Shady Bunch,' a rogues' gallery featuring former president Barack Obama, Susan Rice, James Comey, and John Brennan.

Trump also uploaded photos of his visit to China last week to meet with Xi Jinping, in which he made note that he is appearing younger, claiming 'President Xi and President Trump are AMAZING,' and complimented his own appearance. The president uploaded a photo of himself being welcomed to China, captioned 'China Loves Trump,' as well as a picture of himself shaking hands with Jinping.

Additionally, Trump posted an AI image of an American drone striking Iranian ships with missiles, as people can be seen hurled into the air from the impact. The president used AI several times to take aim at his opponents, including a recent AI video of him assaulting Stephan Colbert and throwing him into a dumpster to celebrate the comedian's final show.

A 22-second AI video showed Colbert giving his opening monologue while Trump walked up behind him, and then grabbing the comedian by the collar and throwing him into a dumpster. The official White House captioned the video 'Bye-bye.

' Before taunting Colbert, Trump shared a photo of himself on Friday peering over the Danish territory's mountains and colorful villages, with the words 'Hello, Greenland! ' Trump also shared an AI photo showing a 'golden dome' over the White House to keep it protected from any future attacks. The golden dome is Trump's version of Israel's Iron Dome, a military defense mechanism





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