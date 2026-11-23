President Donald Trump halts the planned detonation of hazardous lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, requiring federal court approval and Governor-elect Rob Sand consent before proceeding with the removal of unstable munitions.

President Donald Trump issued a directive on Monday suspending the U.S. Army's scheduled detonation of nearly five tons of hazardous lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. This executive order overrides the military's immediate plans to destroy the deteriorating explosives on Wednesday, November 25, by imposing two strict conditions: explicit authorization from the Eighth Circuit federal appeals court and formal approval from incoming Democratic Governor-elect Rob Sand. The suspension creates a temporary standoff between federal safety protocols, environmental legal challenges, and state political oversight.

Mechanics of the Detonation Halt

The Army had originally scheduled the controlled explosion of 68 drums containing lead azide to take place on November 25. Lead azide is a volatile chemical compound historically used to initiate detonations in military munitions. Under the new directive, the military cannot proceed with the in-place destruction until a federal judge rules that the Environmental Protection Agency permit is valid. Furthermore, the operation is contingent upon Governor-elect Sand providing his consent, effectively giving the incoming state executive veto power over a federal military operation on Iowa soil.

Also read Controversial Iowa explosives detonation set for Wednesday by US Army

Trump stated that while he recognizes the necessity of eliminating this long-term hazard, the proper procedural course requires adhering to judicial and gubernatorial agreements. The president emphasized that the decision to halt the operation is not a rejection of the disposal method, but a requirement for legal and political alignment. He clarified that the military must wait for the Eighth Circuit to agree that the federal government can move forward before any explosives are detonated.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Disputes

The conflict involves several key actors with diverging views on safety and regulatory compliance. The U.S. Army maintains that controlled detonation is the safest available method for disposing of the recrystallized material, which has become increasingly unstable due to prolonged storage. Amy L. Borman, the deputy assistant secretary of the Army for Environment, Safety and Occupational Health, previously affirmed that technical consensus across federal explosive safety authorities supports this approach as the only viable treatment option.

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Conversely, environmental organizations including the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club challenged the EPA's emergency permit in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. They cited concerns regarding potential lead contamination, inadequate safeguards for surrounding communities, and the existence of alternative disposal methods. A federal judge granted an emergency stay on November 19, temporarily blocking the permit. The Justice Department subsequently urged the appeals court to lift this stay on November 22, warning that leaving the unstable explosives in place posed an immediate risk of spontaneous explosion.

On the political front, Governor-elect Rob Sand has been placed in a precarious position by Trump's directive. The president explicitly warned that he would hold Sand responsible for any deaths, destruction, or accidents resulting from an uncontrolled explosion if the governor-elect refuses to approve the operation. Trump stated that if the courts or the governor do not agree, the military will be forced to hold the incoming governor responsible for the consequences of the long-term storage situation.

Real-World Impact and Community Safety

The potential explosion affects the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, a World War II-era facility spanning approximately 19,000 acres in Des Moines County. The plant is located near Middletown, a small community of roughly 400 residents. The Army had previously asked nearby residents to evacuate ahead of the operation, noting that the controlled detonation would cause temporary noise, ground vibrations, and a dust plume containing lead. The material in question has deteriorated during storage, causing it to recrystallize inside its containers and significantly increasing the probability of accidental detonation.

Scientific experts have questioned the urgency of the scheduled removal. Mark J. Thomas, a retired EPA environmental health scientist, submitted sworn statements questioning the necessity of an immediate detonation. He noted that the Army had not published data demonstrating how forecast temperatures would affect the sensitivity of the lead azide. This lack of transparency has fueled opposition from environmental groups who argue that the risk of a controlled explosion may outweigh the risks of continued storage.

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Future Procedures and Next Steps

The resolution of this dispute depends on the Eighth Circuit's ruling regarding the EPA permit and Governor-elect Sand's final decision. If the court upholds the permit and Sand grants approval, the Army will proceed with the controlled detonation on November 25 or a rescheduled date. The EPA permit includes specific requirements for public notification, environmental monitoring, cleanup procedures, and reporting to mitigate potential contamination.

If the permit is denied or Sand withholds consent, the Army will be prohibited from using the detonation method. In such a scenario, the military must identify alternative disposal strategies, though previous attempts at chemical neutralization have faced setbacks. The Army initially awarded a contract to Georgia-based MuniRem Environmental in March for chemical neutralization but canceled the agreement two months later due to safety concerns. The current suspension leaves the unstable explosives in limbo, balancing the immediate threat of accidental explosion against the legal and political requirements for their removal.