Trump Suspends Enforcement of Anti-Bribery Law, Fueling Fears of Global Corruption

President Trump's decision to halt enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) has raised concerns about a potential surge in global bribery and a weakening of ethical business standards. While Trump argues that the FCPA hinders American companies, critics warn of the law's crucial role in deterring corruption and promoting fair competition.

President Donald Trump 's decision to halt the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ( FCPA ) has sparked controversy and raised concerns about a potential 'Wild West' of dealmaking. Trump, while signing an executive order freezing the law's implementation, argued that the FCPA was a hindrance to American businesses competing on a global stage. He claimed its enforcement was 'excessive, unpredictable,' and placed U.S. companies at a disadvantage compared to foreign rivals.

The FCPA, enacted in 1977, prohibits U.S. businesses from offering or giving bribes to foreign officials to secure contracts. The law has been credited with deterring corruption and promoting ethical business practices. It has resulted in numerous high-profile settlements from multinational corporations like Goldman Sachs, Siemens, and Glencore. However, Trump contends that U.S. companies are disadvantaged by the law's strictures while other nations lack similar regulations. He believes that the FCPA's focus on bribery prevention stifles American businesses from pursuing lucrative deals that could benefit national interests, such as access to vital resources and strategic infrastructure. Critics, including legal experts and international organizations, warn that Trump's move could lead to a resurgence of corruption, weaken America's standing as an advocate for ethical business practices, and embolden corrupt regimes around the world. They argue that the FCPA's deterrent effect is crucial in maintaining a level playing field and fostering fair competition





