Trump Surprises with Qatari-Gifted Air Force One Debut, Showcases Luxury Redesign

President Donald Trump unexpectedly introduced a new Air Force One, a $400 million Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar, at Joint Base Andrews. The aircraft, featuring a flashy red, white, blue, and gold livery, was touted as the world's most luxurious plane and will be used until custom Boeing jets are completed. The event blended official business with campaign-style rhetoric, highlighting the President's long-standing push for a non-traditional color scheme and sparking ethics questions over the foreign gift.

President Donald Trump made a surprise debut of a new Air Force One aircraft on Friday, transforming a scheduled meeting with US Air Force service members at Joint Base Andrews into a rally-like event.

The aircraft, a Boeing 747 gifted by the Qatari government and valued at $400 million, was presented as the newest presidential plane, with Trump boasting that it is the world's most luxurious aircraft and faster and larger than any previous Air Force One. He announced that the plane would lead a flyover for the Fourth of July celebrations marking the nation's 250th birthday and invited journalists to tour it after his departure to Camp David.

The plane features a bold redesign in red, white, and blue with gold accents, a scheme Trump has long desired, reminiscent of his private jet 'Trump Force One' and a departure from the traditional 'Jackie Kennedy Blue' livery used since the 1960s. This color change was first attempted during his initial term through a Boeing contract for two new planes, which have been delayed and had their livery reverted to robin's egg blue under the Biden administration.

Upon returning to office in January 2025, Trump revived his design vision. The Qatari gift serves as an interim solution while the two Boeing jets remain under construction; the Qatari plane is slated to become a centerpiece in Trump's presidential library in Miami. Critics have raised ethical concerns about the arrangement. The debut followed hints from White House aides and the announced retirement of an older Air Force One from the George H.W. Bush era after Trump's recent G7 trip to France





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Air Force One Donald Trump Qatar Gift Presidential Aircraft Livery Redesign Boeing 747 Presidential Library Ethics Concerns Fourth Of July Flyover

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sleepless Trump, 80, Unravels in Overnight Air Force One Posting MeltdownDonald Trump

Read more »

Aging Air Force One jet gets mothballed as Trump preps Qatar’s luxury 747 for flightThe largest Air Force One jet that has carried US presidents for more than three decades was put out to pasture Thursday — fueling speculation that President Trump could soon begin flying abo…

Read more »

President Trump to introduce new Air Force One plane donated by QatarPresident Donald Trump is at Joint Base Andrews unveiling a new presidential aircraft: a luxury jet donated by the government of Qatar that has been painted red, white and blue and adorned with the words 'United States of America.'

Read more »

President Trump introduces new Air Force One plane donated by QatarPresident Donald Trump is at Joint Base Andrews unveiling a new presidential aircraft: a luxury jet donated by the government of Qatar that has been painted red, white and blue and adorned with the words 'United States of America.'

Read more »