Trump Supporters 'Live Here' on Dollar Bills

A recent trend sees supporters of Donald Trump stamping dollar bills with the phrase 'Donald Trump Lives Here,' sparking both amusement and criticism.

Pro- Donald Trump messages are appearing on dollar bills across the U.S., as supporters of the president find unique ways to show their approval. Posts across X and Reddit show dollar bills stamped with the phrase: ' Donald Trump Lives Here,' followed by an arrow. One Reddit user wrote: 'Paid for dinner with my card, and my friend handed me these for his portion of the bill...' The post was accompanied with a picture of three dollar bills , all of which were stamped with those words.

Responding, one user wrote: 'I work at a bank and I get variations of these all of the time.'The stamps are being used on dollar bills rather indiscriminately, which has prompted some ridicule on social media. While some of the stamps have been over the White House, others have been on other buildings in Washington, D.C. A post on X from the account Koprogoore, which had received 16.8 million views at the time of reporting, read: 'Got this 5 at work today. ? B*** that's the Lincoln memorial.' A comment on Reddit expressed a similar sentiment, with the user writing: 'I saw one of these stamps the other day. But it was on a $1 bill. On the front. Apparently Donald Trump lives in George Washington's hair.'The stamps are available for purchase at multiple retailers, with a variety of Trump-related stamps being sold at Amazon. The retailer 'End The Wokeness,' which specializes in merch related to the president, sells a version of the stamp. The product description reads: 'Whether you're at a rally, supporting a fundraiser, or simply out shopping, this stamp lets you mark your money with pride,' before advising consumers that the $20 bill is not included in the purchase. One user on Reddit wrote: 'Republicans will cry about the government being wasteful or whatever and be doing s*** like this that makes more completely unnecessary work for them.' One user on X posted: 'Whoever stamped a dollar bill with a trump-make-America-great-again red stamp and gave it to us as a tip???? Yeah I hope you have bad f*** dreams.'In some cases, stamped bills can be considered defacement. According to 18 U.S. Code § 333 it is illegal to mutilate, cut, deface, disfigure or perforate U.S. currency if there is an intention to render it unfit for circulation. There is potential that these bills could be considered defaced, but enforcement of this may be rare





