President Trump on Friday suggested that theaters might be included in a bill to support domestic film and TV production.

President Trump suggested on Friday that the bill to create a federal tax credit for film and TV production may also include support for theaters.

Taking questions at the White House, Trump was asked about areas of cooperation with the incoming Democratic majority in Congress. After praising the Democratic leaders and briefly touching on healthcare, he pivoted to support for U.S. movies and TV shows.

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'Chasing Summer' Director Josephine Decker Says That ‘Filmmaking Is Lonelier Than Ever,’ So It’s Time to Build a Community “We’re working on a bill for entertainment, which is motion picture, television — we’re thinking about adding certain other elements, like for instance theaters,” Trump said. “We’re thinking about it. We don’t know if we’re going to do that yet. But we’re actively in negotiations on that, and that’s going to be very bipartisan.

” Trump has previously endorsed a production incentive, which would provide producers with a 20%-30% credit on domestic labor costs. The reference to theaters was new, however. Cinema United, the trade group representing the theater industry, has been pushing for a bill to subsidize renovation of theaters. The, introduced in July, would create a 30% tax credit, with a maximum award ranging from $250,000 to $500,000 per site.

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Michael O’Leary, the president and CEO of Cinema United, hailed the bill upon its introduction, saying that towns across the country “will see a tangible and positive cultural and economic impact in their local communities. ” At the press conference, Trump reiterated his support for the film incentive and predicted that the measure will pass, saying it has “unbelievable support. ” “I’m working on it because I want to see the country be great,” he said.

“We don’t make movies in this country anymore, as you know. They go to Canada, they go to the U.K., and they go to Australia. ” Hollywood unions leaders have been in meetings this week with members of Congress to push for passage of the bill during the lame duck session, which ends in mid-December. Supporters have stressed the importance of acting now, while Trump’s attention is focused on the issue, rather than waiting for the next Congress.

Trump seemed taken with the idea of working on a bill with Sen. Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who led Trump’s first impeachment in 2019. Trump said that the entertainment industry will be “thriving” if the bill is passed.

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