Trump suggests Syria take care of Hezbollah, criticizes Israeli military action in Lebanon

President Donald Trump said Tuesday during a meeting with the reigning Emir of Qatar that Syria should “take care” of Hezbollah.'

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, left, during a working session at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday during a meeting with the reigning Emir of Qatar that Syria should “take care” of Hezbollah.

"Israel's fighting Hezbollah for too long, and too many people are being killed,” Trump said during the meeting. “You don't have to knock down an apartment house every time you're looking for somebody because there's a lot of people in those apartment houses and they're not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you. ” Trump said that he made the suggestion to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah, because they’d do a “better job of doing it.

” The president also praised Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for pulling the country together quickly and doing everything he asked. During the meeting, Trump was also asked about his relationship with Netanyahu.according to The Jerusalem Post.

“I saw that attack, I saw where that bomb went. That was a vicious... that was too much. You can do too much also. But we've had a very effective relationship.

”Abbott issues disaster declaration for 101 counties, including Central Texas, amid storms Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for 101 Texas counties, including much of Central Texas, as severe storms, flash flooding and tornado threatsAustin police are investigating after a person died Monday night in southeast Austin, marking the city’s 27th homicide this year, said police.

A pedestrian died in the hospital aftera hit-and-run driver struck him on the I-35 service road in downtown Austin Friday night, police said. Austin Police DepaCentral Texas roofs take a beating. Between the spring hail season, the straight-line winds that roll in from West Texas thunderstorms, and the falling limbs frThe last time the United States built a nuclear reactor this quickly, the country was racing to develop atomic technology during World War II. More than 80 years





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