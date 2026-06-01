Trump Suggests 'Going Silent' on Iran Conflict as Ceasefire Talks Stall

President Trump has called for less public commentary on the Iran conflict,favoring continuity of the current blockade strategy amid stalled ceasefire nEgotiations and threats of wider regional escalation from Iran.

President Donald Trump indicated a preference for reduced public discussion about the ongoing conflict with Iran , suggesting that staying silent could be beneficial for an extended period.

His remarks follow Iranian state media's characterization of Israel's strikes as a breach of the fragile ceasefire agreement with the United States, accompanied by warnings that Tehran might widen the conflict to additional froNts. While Iran has not formally signaled an end to peace negotiations,Trump expressed satisfaction with the current posture, which includes a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

The Iranian-aligned outlet Tasnim reported a possible Iranian response involving the closure of the Bab el Mandeb Strait, a critical maritime chokepoint. Trump emphasized that his call for silence doesn't equate to an immediate escalation to widespread bombing, despite recent U.S. strikes on Iranian air defense systems and a ground control station near Geruk and Qeshm Island. in retaliation, Iran launched two ballistic missiles at U.S. army Central personnel stationed in Kuwait, both of which were intercepted by American forces.

Over the weekend,Trump weighed a proposal to prolong the tentative ceasefire, but in a Monday phone call he stated he "can wait as long as they want" given Iran's mounting economic losses more than three months into the war. He praised Iran's negotiating prowess, remarking that the Iranians are "better negotiators than they're fighters" and reiterated his belief that a favorable deal for the United States and its allies is forthcoming.

Though,he also criticized what he termed "political hacks"-including certain Democrats and Republicans-for constantly second-guessing his approach, urging them to "just sit back and relax" as the process unfolds





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