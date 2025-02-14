Trump Suggests Continued Ukraine Aid Tied to Rare Earth Deal

Former President Donald Trump stated his commitment to continuing U.S. aid to Ukraine, but only if a deal is reached granting the U.S. access to Ukraine's rare earth materials. Trump made these remarks during a press briefing, referencing his desire to 'secure' U.S. money and highlighting the strategic importance of rare earths.

President Donald Trump stated his intention to continue providing Ukraine with aid, asserting that halting assistance would grant victory to Putin. During a press briefing at the White House, Trump revealed his stance on continuing aid contingent upon securing a deal granting the U.S. access to Ukraine's rare earth materials. The revelation came from CSPAN video footage of his remarks. Newsweek reached out to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their perspective via email.

Trump's comments hold significant weight as he had previously criticized the Biden administration's Ukraine aid. With his potential return to the Oval Office, many questioned the future of U.S. support for Kyiv. The Biden administration committed a substantial $65.9 billion to Ukraine since February 2022, solidifying the U.S. as the leading contributor to Ukraine's war efforts. Even with a remaining $3.8 billion in unallocated funds, the fate of this aid during a potential Trump presidency remained uncertain.Trump's address to reporters followed the confirmation of Tulsi Gabbard as the national director of intelligence. He hinted at continuing aid to Ukraine if successful in securing a rare earth materials agreement. Addressing his previous criticism of the Biden administration's Ukraine aid, Trump stated, 'We're getting security on our money, we're going to have it secured, they have rare earth, oil and gas, and they have a lot of other things we're asking for security on our money.' When questioned about halting funds to Ukraine, Trump replied, 'No, we are, but we want it secured, and the money is going to be secured' before adding, 'because if we didn't do that, then Putin would say he won. We're the thing that's holding it back and frankly, we'll go as long as we have to go because we're not going to let the other happen.'Trump's mention of 'securing' U.S. money alludes to a potential deal with Ukraine for access to its rare earth materials, a topic he has frequently discussed. He previously stated his demand to Ukraine for 'the equivalent of $500 billion of rare earth' in exchange for U.S. aid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed openness to pursuing this agreement. Rare earths, a group of 17 metals, are crucial in manufacturing high-performance magnets, electric motors, missile systems, and consumer electronics. Ukraine possesses deposits of 22 out of 34 minerals designated as critical by the EU, and Kyiv's victory plan includes supplying partners with 'natural resources and critical metals worth trillions of U.S. dollars,' encompassing uranium, titanium, lithium, and graphite.Public reaction to Trump's statement has been varied. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Anonymous, the activist hacker group, posted, 'The Kremlin-linked Donald Trump blackmailed Ukraine (again), threatening to withhold aid unless it provides him and his corporate oligarchs with $500B in rare earth material or equivalent contracts. Hours later he praised Russia. 90% of US Ukraine aid is already reimbursed before delivery.' Journalist Michael Tracey wrote on X, 'Of note here: Trump says 'Frankly, we'll go as long as we have to go' in terms of sending 'aid' to Ukraine -- which sounds like a variation of the 'as long as it takes' mantra from the Biden Administration.' Marc Owen Jones, an associate professor at Northwestern University in Qatar, wrote on X, 'If Ukraine have to pay for US military equipment/aid with rare earth minerals how are Israel going to pay the US for all the military equipment? Is it free cos Israel is so special, or is that why Trump is talking about colonising Gaza.'The future remains uncertain regarding the potential deal between the U.S. and Ukraine concerning access to Kyiv's rare earth materials in exchange for continued American aid before peace negotiations. Trump recently hinted at a possible meeting with Zelensky in Washington next week.





