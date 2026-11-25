Readers served the record-setting “non-political” comedian a reality check.

tour, has had quite the run for a touring comic. He recently founded a family-friendly production company, Nateland Entertainment, hosted the Emmys and Saturday Night Live, started developing a $350 million theme park, and held two highly successful arena tours.

Bargatze faced controversy earlier this year for rubbing shoulders with several prominent MAGA figures. ” comedian caused a stir after being photographed alongside MAGA figures at Donald Trump’s birthday bash, a UFC cage match on the White House lawn in June. The PEOPLE profile traces Bargatze’s journey from an obscure stand-up comedian in Chicago to a household name across the country, but many commenters seemed more interested in his brief vacation in Trump world.

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“This article was clearly written to rehab his image,” one commenter wrote. “I used to love him but will no longer watch anything with him now that I know he’s MAGA. ”The Daily Beast/Amber Searls-Imagn Images “If he was smart, he would skip building the theme park he’s about to peak out,” another wrote.

“Supporting Trump is insane. I have watched him for years and now it’s all I can see. MAGA. Nail in the coffin.

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Save your money. ”United Talent Agency, which represents Bargatze, did not respond to a request for comment. Cheryl Hines / Instagram In photos from Trump’s 80th birthday celebration, Bargatze was seen smiling alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., podcaster Joe Rogan, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.at the time that he attended because UFC was his “favorite sport” and described his appearance as “not political.

”toldNo matter how much distance Bargatze puts between himself and the political sphere, it appears that the president’s toxicity has rubbed off on the funnyman. Many commenters denounced Bargatze as MAGA. Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on