Trump Stresses Non‑Negotiable Red Lines in Iran Nuclear Talks After Situation Room Session

President Trump, after a two‑hour Situation Room meeting, reiterated that any deal with Iran must prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and eliminate all naval mines, while a 60‑day negotiation window is set to address Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.

A senior White House aide briefed Breitbart News on Friday evening that President Donald Trump will only accept a nuclear agreement with Iran if it meets his stated red lines.

The comment followed a two‑hour Situation Room meeting held around midday, during which the president reviewed the latest diplomatic proposals and signaled his willingness to make a "final determination" on the matter. According to the official, the discussion concluded with a clear message: any deal must be "good for America" and must guarantee that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

The aide emphasized that the United States will not compromise on that core requirement, and that any framework put forward by the Iranian side must be compatible with the president's non‑negotiable conditions. During the same period, President Trump posted a lengthy statement on his Truth Social platform outlining the specific red lines that would shape any future accord.

He reiterated that Tehran must formally renounce the possibility of possessing a nuclear bomb, that the strategic Strait of Hormuz must be reopened without tolls for unrestricted two‑way shipping, and that any naval mines in the waterway must be cleared or detonated. Trump also claimed that U.S. naval forces had already neutralised a number of underwater explosives and that any remaining mines would be removed swiftly by Iranian crews under American supervision.

He framed the reopening of the strait as a humanitarian gesture, allowing vessels that had been halted by what he called an "unprecedented naval blockade" to resume normal voyages and reunite crews with their families. The president's post further addressed the fate of Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile, which he described as "nuclear dust" buried deep beneath the earth after a B‑2 bomber strike eleven months earlier.

Trump asserted that the United States, in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, possesses the unique technical capability to excavate the material and destroy it, a task he said only the U.S. and China could accomplish. He added that no financial compensation would be exchanged for the operation at this stage, and that the removal and destruction of the uranium would be carried out as part of a broader cease‑fire extension that had been negotiated in April.

The proposed framework would grant a 60‑day window for intensive talks focused on Iran's nuclear program, while sustaining the cease‑fire that has held since the earlier agreement. The president concluded the message with a personal note, urging sailors and commercial operators to return home and greet their loved ones, while reminding his audience that the United States remains committed to preventing any future Iranian nuclear capability





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