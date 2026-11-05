Trump Strategists Joke About Israel Asylum Before Midterm Defeat

Internal reports reveal Trump aides feared electoral collapse. The war with Iran and high fuel costs drove Republican losses as Democrats reclaimed Congress control in a sweeping November 3 victory.

Senior strategists within the office of President Donald Trump expressed deep anxiety about an impending electoral collapse just days before the November 3 midterm elections, with some joking that they might seek asylum in Israel to escape the consequences. This stark admission came during a private video conference held six days before the vote, where top Republican operatives weighed their fading prospects against a backdrop of military conflict and soaring inflation. The grim humor underscored the depth of concern among the party's leadership as they faced the likelihood of losing control of both chambers of Congress.

War Costs and Fuel Prices Drive Voter Anger

The ongoing war with Iran eroded Republican support significantly, particularly as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz pushed United States petrol prices above $4 per gallon. According to a newspaper report, these economic pressures directly impacted voter sentiment, creating a hostile environment for the administration's campaign efforts. Internal data indicated that the conflict had a tangible negative effect on the party's standing among the general populace.

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A presentation circulated among White House officials over the summer outlined how public opinion shifted in response to diplomatic and military developments. Democratic support increased during active hostilities, declined during diplomatic negotiations, and rose again following the collapse of a ceasefire. This pattern highlighted the volatility of voter loyalty when national security and economic stability were perceived as being at risk.

The report warned that the Republicans' chances of retaining the House of Representatives depended heavily on an extended ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and falling gasoline prices. When these conditions failed to materialize, the party found itself vulnerable to a backlash from voters prioritizing their household budgets over geopolitical posturing.

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Sarcastic Jokes Reflecting Strategic Desperation

During the pivotal strategy call, James Blair, who had left the White House to oversee Trump's midterm strategy, remarked that at least Benjamin Netanyahu won, suggesting the Israeli Prime Minister would protect them. This comment was described as sarcastic, referencing the recent election in Israel where Netanyahu's bloc failed to secure a parliamentary majority. The remark served as a bleak joke about the potential political fallout for the American administration.

More than two dozen of Trump's top political strategists joined the private video call, trading dark humor about funeral arrangements, prison food, and presidential pardons. These conversations occurred in the immediate aftermath of the Israeli election, a day after the vote, according to the report. The tone of the meeting reflected a sense of inevitability regarding a devastating defeat that seemed to be unfolding in real time.

Republican data consultant Tim Saler and other experts outlined two possible electoral scenarios during the briefing, including one that projected a crushing loss for the party. As the news broke on Election Day, Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, validating the worst-case scenarios presented during the private meeting.

Policy Failures and Legislative Obstacles

The Democratic victory extended beyond Washington, as the party won key races in traditionally Republican states, including Kansas, South Carolina, and Texas. These wins signaled a broad rejection of the administration's policies, particularly its handling of the economy and trade. Voters who did not plan to back the party cited ending the war and tackling inflation as their top concerns in polling conducted two weeks before the election.

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The conflict also undermined President Trump's campaign promises to keep the United States out of new wars and to bring down living costs. Democrats focused their national campaign on household costs, accusing the administration of favoring the wealthy. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries stated that the war with Iran helped supercharge the contrast between the parties, drawing a sharp line between their economic priorities and those of the Republicans.

Democratic control of Congress is expected to make it significantly harder for President Trump to advance his legislative agenda in the final two years of his presidency. The combined loss of the House and Senate represents a major hurdle for the executive branch, limiting its ability to enact policies without bipartisan support. This shift in power dynamics marks a pivotal moment in the remainder of the presidential term.