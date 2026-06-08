Trump Storms Out of NBC Interview After Being Pressed on Election Lies

Donald Trump walked out of a Meet the Press interview after moderator Kristen Welker challenged his false claims about the 2020 election being rigged. The confrontation escalated when Trump called Welker a liar and denounced the media.

An explosive interview between former President Donald Trump and NBC News moderator Kristen Welker ended prematurely on Sunday when Trump abruptly walked out mid-sentence. The confrontation occurred during a pre-taped segment of Meet the Press, where Welker pressed Trump on his baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Trump, visibly angry, accused Welker of being a liar and denounced major news networks as crooked. The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between Trump and the media, as he continues to promote conspiracy theories about the election despite numerous court rulings and state audits confirming its integrity. Welker had traveled to Wisconsin for the exclusive interview, which covered a range of topics, including Trump's proposed $1.8 billion fund for individuals who claim they were targeted by the Biden administration.

When Welker asked Trump whether he would abandon the fund after Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated the administration would not pursue it, Trump defended the proposal, insisting that people had been harmed by radical left lunatics in the previous administration. He claimed without evidence that the Biden administration had weaponized government agencies against political opponents.

Welker countered that there was no evidence to support his allegations, leading Trump to pivot to the 2020 election, calling it rigged and linking it to California's current elections. As Welker attempted to fact-check Trump, he cut her off, calling her and her network crooked. I have had enough, thank you darling, have a good time, Trump said as he stood up, ready to leave.

Welker pleaded for him to stay, reminding him that she had traveled to Wisconsin for the interview. Trump responded that he had already given her enough time, having sat in the rain with her for an hour. He then walked off, leaving Welker visibly stunned. The interview earlier touched on foreign policy, including Trump's suggestion that US troops might be sent to Iran to retrieve highly enriched uranium.

He claimed that an end to the conflict in Iran was near if a ceasefire holds, and that US personnel could safely retrieve nuclear material without harm. The walkout underscores Trump's confrontational approach to media interviews as he prepares for a potential 2024 presidential run





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