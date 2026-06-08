Trump storms out of NBC interview after being pressed on election fraud claims

Former President Donald Trump walked out of an interview with NBC's Meet the Press after moderator Kristen Welker challenged his claims that the 2020 election was rigged. The heated exchange also covered a proposed $1.8 billion fund for alleged government weaponization and potential US military action in Iran.

An infuriated Donald Trump stormed off mid-sentence during an interview with NBC's Kristen Welker. The dramatic walkout occurred when Welker pressed the former president on his claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Trump snapped at the moderator, calling her a liar to her face.

'The elections are like a third world country. Your elections are crooked, and you're crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC, CBS and CNN,' he shouted. As Welker tried to intervene, Trump continued: 'You're one-sided crooked networks. Let's call it quits.

' He then stood up, ready to storm out. A frantic Welker begged him to stay, noting she had traveled to Wisconsin for the exclusive sit-down.

'Mr President please, I traveled all the way to Wisconsin,' she pleaded. But Trump pushed back: 'I've sat in the rain with you for an hour! On and off in the rain. I've given you enough time.

You ought to straighten out your press. You know what? A country can never be great with a dishonest press. Let's go.

' He stood and walked off, while Welker continued to ask him to stay. The exchange boiled over when Welker pressed Trump on a $1.8 billion fund for people claiming they were targeted by the Biden administration's alleged government 'weaponization.

' The moderator asked if he planned to scrap the fund after acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the administration would not pursue it. Trump defended the billion-dollar proposal, claiming people were harmed by officials in the previous administration.

'People have been hurt so badly by radical left lunatics that worked for the Biden administration and Sleepy Joe,' he said. 'They're vicious. They're violent, what they did to people. And, of course, they went after me more than anybody else.

' He added that he supported reviving the fund but noted it would require approval. Trump later ranted about the press and the Biden administration, accusing them of ruining Americans' lives.

'I love the idea, because people like you, the fake dirty press, the crooked press, people like stupid Biden, he's not smart enough to know what's going on, but people that surrounded him, surrounded his beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, what they did to the lives of people, they destroyed people,' Trump slammed. Welker responded: 'Just to be very clear, there's no evidence of what you're saying.

' Trump fired back: 'There's a lot of evidence, listen to me. There's tremendous evidence. There's nothing but evidence.

' He then pivoted to the 2020 election, calling it 'rigged' and linking it to California's current state elections, before storming out. Prior to the walkout, Trump discussed with Welker that he is not ruling out sending American troops on the ground in Iran to retrieve and destroy its highly enriched uranium. As the conflict in Iran has persisted for over three months, Trump said that he thinks an end is near, as long as a ceasefire holds.

Part of a deal between the United States and Iran may involve sending US forces to retrieve what Trump called 'nuclear dust.

' 'But the way you do it is if we make a deal, if we make a deal now we're friendly, we'll all go together. It'll be our equipment. We'll take it out and destroy it, whether it's onsite or whether we take it offsite,' he continued.

Still, the former president insisted that US troops would not be in harm's way, even if they are sent to Iran, insisting that he will diminish Iran's military strength enough for American personnel to safely retrieve the material themselves.

'We will go with them, or without them,' he added. The interview, which aired Sunday on Meet the Press, highlighted Trump's combative relationship with the media and his continued insistence on election fraud claims despite lack of evidence





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