President Donald Trump abruptly ended an intervIew with NBC's Kristen Welker after accusing the media of bias and election rigging, citing the slow vote count in California.

President Donald Trump stormed out of an interview with NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker on Saturday, abruptly ending the conversation after a series of heated exchanges over election integrity and a proposed compensation fund for individuals he claims were targeted by political lawfare.

The interview was filmed inside a metal barn on a farm in rural Pennsylvania,where Trump was participating in an agricultural roundtable. Heavy rainfall pounded the roof throughout the session, occasionally drowning out dialogue and forcing the production squad to adjust microphones. The setting, intended to highlight Trump's connection to rural voters,instead became the backdrop for a tense confrontation between the president and the media.

Welker pressed Trump on his plans for what he has called the anti-weaponization fund, a proposed initiative that would direct taxpayer dollars to compensate individuals who claim they were unfairly investigated or prosecuted by the Biden administration. A federal judge has blocked the fund, ruling it unconstitutional.

When Welker asked whether the fund would include payments to individuals charged in connection with the January 6, 2021,attack on the U.S. capitol, Trump became visibly agitated. he insisted the fund was meant for victims of radical left lunatics who work for the Biden administration and former President Joe Biden. Trump accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the government against his supporters and said he would love to see the fund succeed but doubted it would.

He then pivoted to attack the media, pointing at Welker and saying the crooked prEss contributed to the destruction of individuals charged under Biden. Trump then shifted his focus to election integrity, repeating baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen. He cited the gradual vote-counting process in California's primary election as evidence of ongoing cheating. When Welker asked if he had any proof, Trump replied, All I have to do is look.

He accused NBC News and other outlets of being crooked for not reporting that elections are rigged. You're either crooked or youre stupid, Trump said. You play right into their hands with this. You understand that these elections are rigged. your network knows that they're rigged.

You know that I won an election in a landslide, and I received 94 percent rough press, because you have no credibility. Welker attempted to ask follow-up questions about the weaponization fund, but Trump cut her off, saying he was done with the interview. he thanked Welker for her time, wished her a decent afternoon and walked away. The abrupt exit left Welker on camera, visibly surprised.

Later,Welker reported that she spoke with Trump again by phone on Saturday evening, and the president acknowledged that the heavy rainfall had created complications. He agreed to schedule another interview,though no date has been set. The incident underscores Trump's ongoing adversarial relationship with the press and his continued focus on unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, as he campaigns for a return to the White House in 2024.

Political analysts note that such confrontations energize his base but risk alienating swing voters who may view them as unpresidential. The interview, intended to address his agricultural policy proposals,instead became a flashpoint in the broader debate over media trust and democratic norms





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