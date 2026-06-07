Trump storms off ‘Meet The Press’ interview after fiery exchange with NBC’s Kristen Welker over 2020 election

Trump lashed out at moderator Kristen Welker after she insisted he failed to provide a shred of evidence about his disputed accusations that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.

A visibly agitated President Trump stormed off his interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” after a testy exchange with a reporter who grilled him over his claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Trump lashed out at moderator Kristen Welker after she insisted he failed to provide a shred of evidence about his disputed accusations that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him. Trump bashed ‘Meet The Press” and an array of other news outlets for being “crooked” before storming off.

“You’re a one-sided crooked network,” Trump fumed during the interview, which aired Sunday. “Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.

” Welker pleaded with Trump to continue, recalling how she trekked over to Wisconsin for the interview, but the president was done.

“On and off in the rain, and I’ve given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press,” he added.

“A country can never be great with a dishonest press. ” After airing that testy exchange, Welker revealed that she spoke with Trump afterward and he agreed to do a follow-up interview with her.





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