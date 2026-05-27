Reports of an unofficial draft agreement shared by Iranian state media said to include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Trump meets with his Cabinet days after saying a peace deal with Iran was “largely negotiated” amid expectations around the re-opening the Strait of Hormuz. agreement shared by Iranian state media said to include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial maritime traffic in exchange for the United States lifting its naval blockade in the region. During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said, “They want very much to make a deal.

So far, they haven’t gotten there, we’re not satisfied with it, but we will be. Either that, or I will have to just finish the job.

"spike to their highest levels in years With gasoline demand on the rise and the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, pump prices are likely to remain elevated as the summer travel season gets underway. Iran has been trying to control the Strait since the war began and has threatened to attack ships that try to go through, which has led to costs rising around the world.

“The Strait is going to be open to everybody," Trump said. "It’s international waters. Nobody’s going to control it, we’re gonna watch over it, but nobody’s going to control it. That’s part of the negotiation that we have.

They would like to control it. ”“It’s very simple - Iran and these people in charge of Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio. We have control of money that they claim as theirs. We’ll keep control of that money and when they behave properly and when they do what’s right, we’ll let them have their money, but right now we’re not doing that.

Democrats continue to sound alarm bells about just how long the conflict has gone on and how it’s negatively impacted the u-s economyWe are more than 80 days in. He’s not accomplished any of the goals from regime change, to getting the enriched uranium to getting rid of the missiles. The Strait of Hormuz was not a problem before the war started.

”Rising floodwaters forced crews to rescue several drivers whose vehicles stalled on Jackson Pike on Wednesday morning in south Columbus. Jackson Pike was shut doColumbus police are investigating after a stolen car was found in a pond at an apartment complex in Hilliard Wednesday morning. One person is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning in southeast Columbus. Breeze Airways is marking five years in the air with a limited-time promotion offering 45% off flights across its network.

A 17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing his father in a Clintonville home will remain in the county Juvenile Intervention Center as prosecutors prepare to ask





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