The president made a bold fashion statement that left little doubt about who his biggest fan is.

President Donald Trump turned his Saturday golf outing into a one-man fan club meeting, sporting an outfit that paid tribute to a very familiar face.

The president, 80, was spotted at his Sterling, Virginia, golf club wearing an oversized white sweatshirt emblazoned with a sketch of his own face—complete with his signature pointing finger. In a Reuters photograph, Trump could be seen striking a nearly identical pose to the one on the shirt as he prepared to depart the White House. Another photo, showing Trump posing with a boy at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, offered a closer look at the presidential portrait.

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Several X users found a similar sweatshirt for sale online, although its depiction of Trump appeared slightly different. The version available online was arguably less flattering, featuring a few extra wrinkles that Trump’s own sweatshirt had conveniently left out.

Trump spent Saturday morning inspecting construction on his controversial White House ballroom on the site of the East Wing, which heThe demands of the presidency have done little to curb Trump’s appetite for golf since he returned to the White House in January 2025. He has spent many weekends on the links in 2026, even as his administration waged war in Iran and he crisscrossed the country campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the midterms—many of whom ultimately lost.over the East Potomac public golf course in Washington, D.C.

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, which Trump wants to close and overhaul. A Joe Biden-appointed judge has temporarily blocked the project amid an ongoing legal battle. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about why Trump was wearing his own likeness—or where he got the sweatshirt. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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