Trump: War With Iran Highly Unlikely if Nuclear Deal Reached Amid Depleted Stockpiles

President Trump indicates full-sCale war with Iran is unlikely if nuclear and Strait of Hormuz negotiations succeed, while detailing degraded Iranian military capabilities and ongoing diplomatic efforts mediated by Qatar.

President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that it is highly unlikely the United States will return to full-scale war with Iran, provided significant progress is achieved in diplomatic negotiations. The President reiterated this assessment five times during a twenty-minute telephone interview with CNN host Jim Sciutto, emphasizing that the need for military action depends entirely on whether Tehran signs a very strong agreement. The talks are currently focused on resolving the crisis over Tehran's nuclear program and ensuring the free flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by Iran ian attacks on tankers. Trump characterized Iran as a failing nation that is withering away financially, citing a reported inflation rate of three hundred one percent. He stated that while he would act if necessary, the current trajectory of negotiations makes further conflict improbable.

The strategic posture of the United States remains heavily militarized despite the diplomatic overtures, with President Trump explicitly stating that US forces are positioned and ready to act if the diplomatic track fails. He disclosed that three aircraft carriers are currently stationed in the region, describing them as fully loaded and prepared for deployment. One additional carrier had just arrived, reinforcing the American naval presence. The administration has identified specific infrastructure targets within Iran that could be struck in the event of renewed hostilities, including power plants and critical bridges. Trump noted that the US military has pinpointed thirty-eight bridges inside the country that could be destroyed in a single hour. Although he expressed reluctance to proceed with such destruction, he argued that rebuilding such critical infrastructure would take approximately ten years. He characterized himself as a builder who prefers preservation over demolition, indicating a strategic desire to avoid the long-term economic and physical costs associated with leveling Iranian infrastructure.

Also read Trump says return to war with Iran ‘highly unlikely’ as sides continue negotiations

Diplomatic activity has intensified significantly across the Middle East following the recent midterm elections in the United States. The political landscape in America has shifted, with the war appearing unpopular among US voters, which some Iranian hardliners have interpreted as a sign of a weakened presidency. They hope this internal political pressure might compel the US to concede on key issues, such as allowing Iran to maintain its nuclear program for energy purposes and retain control over the strategic waterway. In response to the evolving situation, the US government has launched a new task force aimed at blocking Tehran from utilizing land routes to move advanced weapons and sensitive materials. Additionally, the military has offered rewards of up to twenty million dollars for information regarding Iran's nuclear activities, signaling that Washington is intensifying pressure rather than easing it.

On the diplomatic front, key regional mediators have been active in facilitating communication. Qatar, serving as a primary mediator in these ongoing talks, reported that President Trump held a call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Friday to discuss de-escalation measures. Similarly, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi engaged in discussions with his counterparts from several nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Pakistan, Kuwait, Jordan, Turkey, Cyprus, and Qatar. Despite these high-level engagements, Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a cautious outlook before departing for a G7 meeting in Paris. He stated that a resolution does not appear to be imminent, criticizing Iranian demands as unrealistic, outrageous, and ridiculous. Rubio noted that the negotiations have not yet been productive, suggesting that the gap between the two sides remains wide.

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The president provided a detailed assessment of Iran's current military capacity, portraying it as severely degraded compared to the start of the conflict eight months ago. He asserted that Iran's air defense systems have been effectively destroyed, leaving the nation with no viable anti-aircraft capabilities against advanced US strikes. Trump emphasized that their anti-aircraft defenses are gone, making any subsequent US strikes unstoppable. Regarding offensive capabilities, Trump claimed that Iran retains only ten percent of its original missile capacity and fifteen percent of its drone stockpiles. He explained that much of their manufacturing infrastructure has been obliterated, limiting their ability to produce fresh weapons. According to his assessment, the regime can only produce a small fraction of its previous output, relying on damaged factories to attempt to rebuild some of its arsenal.

The economic isolation of Iran continues to be a central pillar of the US strategy, with the nation struggling immensely to trade crude oil on global markets due to stringent US sanctions. Billions of dollars in Iranian assets held in foreign banks remain frozen, creating a complex bargaining environment. Trump reiterated that Iranian leaders want to make an agreement badly, primarily due to these financial pressures combined with the threat of further targeted strikes. The administration's stated preference remains a negotiated settlement that addresses nuclear concerns and ensures the free flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz without requiring a broader regional war. While the US maintains a position of overwhelming military superiority and readiness, the focus remains on leveraging this power to secure a robust diplomatic outcome that ends the stalemate.