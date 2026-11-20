The president was all over the map on his return flight from China.

Donald Trump spent the flight back from his trip to China consoling himself about the midterms, defending the ongoing Iran war, and praising deceased MLB star Pete Rose.

On Thursday, the 80-year-old president concluded a trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Notable moments included himon Truth Social that he was heading back from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which he said was “Great and Highly Consequential. ” He teased a news conference for Friday to discuss trade deals.

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China’s President Xi Jinping , Trump , and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation China Summit. In the following hours, a variety of topics appeared on the president’s social media feed, which is partly managed by his doting executive assistant, 35-year-old Natalie Harp, who Regarding the midterms, for which Trump has tried to avoid taking responsibility, he posted a graphic showing the biggest losses that other presidents’ parties had.

This month’s results were behind seven others when combining House and Senate seats the incumbent party lost, it claimed. However, the graphic notes that the latest results are “preliminary. ” Indeed, they need updating. The GOP, it says, lost seven seats, when the actual number is nine.

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It also says Republicans lost 39 House seats, when the most up-to-date figure is at least 43. Adding these numbers would move Trump past Lyndon Johnson in 1966, and put him just one seat behind Gerald Ford in the 1974 post-Watergate election.

Additionally, when counting just Senate seats, Trump’s nine is the third-worst loss, behind Dwight Eisenhower’ 13 in 1958 and Harry Truman’s 12 in 1946.a post from conspiracy theorist and so-called “Trump whisperer” Laura Loomer defending his war in Iran, which contributed to the GOP’s midterm drubbing.

“I for one voted for blowing up Islamic terrorists, and so thank you President Trump for keeping your campaign promise,” wrote Loomer, even though Trump repeatedly said during the 2024 campaign that he wouldn’t start any wars.of Trump’s while on Air Force One concerned Pete Rose, the late MLB player and manager. In 1990, Rose pleaded guilty to two counts of filing false income tax returns after he hadn’t reported income from his horseracing winnings or from signing autographs and memorabilia.

After listing Rose’s accolades, Trump announced he had granted him a pardon. Trump, himself convicted of a white-collar crime, did not mention Rose’s. Rose “was treated terribly by Major League Baseball in not allowing him to go into the Baseball Hall of Fame,” Trump wrote, referring to Rose’s banishment from the hall for betting on baseball—including his own team—while he managed the Cincinnati Reds.

“Politics, I guess! ”him from its “permanently ineligble” list, making him a candidate for the Baseball Hall of Fame, but he has not been voted in. , premiered in January. That film had a $40 million budget, but didn’t even make half that at the box office.

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The first lady made over $10 million from it, according to the president’s financial disclosure report. About eight hours into his flight, Trump posted about the Kennedy Center’s 49th class of honorees. For the first time, the ceremonythe venue that the president has been desperately trying to put his name on—and has even been threatening to tear down if he doesn’t get his way. Instead, the setting is Capital One Arena on Dec. 7.

“We are recognizing amazing artists whose lifelong work has shaped American culture and inspired generations of audiences,” Trump said in a statement about Paul Anka, David Foster, Andy Garcia, David Mamet and Barbara Mandrell. “We are proud to honor this year’s class and to continue a tradition that has defined the Center for nearly 50 years. ”Unlike Trump’s flight to Asia, his return trip had no refueling stop.

Air Force One landed at Joint Base Andrews just after 8 p.m. local time, after nearly 15 hours in the air. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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