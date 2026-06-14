Trump speaks with Putin and Zelenskyy as war in Ukraine rages on

President Trump told Russia's Putin that the war in Ukraine needed to end. Ukraine's Zelenskyy said he and Mr. Trump would speak more at the upcoming G7 summit.

and the war in Ukraine remained a flashpoint ahead of this week's G7 summit. Putin's call with Trump lasted just under an hour, according to Russia n presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, who briefed reporters afterward.and stated his readiness to influence European allies and Kyiv toward that goal, including at the upcoming G7 summit.

Trump also said that recent strikes on civilian targets in Russia complicate a settlement — though the White House has not confirmed that, nor commented on the call — and said that ending the war quickly could open the door to"a truly new quality of U.S.-Russian relations," Ushakov quoted him as saying. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet for their summit on the war in Ukraine, at U.S. Air Base on August 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Putin, for his part, argued that attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure by Kyiv would not change Ukraine's position on the battlefield, and said that if Zelenskyy wants a meeting with him,"let him come to Moscow," according to Ushakov. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to travel to Russia soon, Ushakov said.was close and that he hoped the results of the talks could be made public today, Ushakov said.

Beyond congratulating Trump on his birthday, the Ukrainian president said he thanked the U.S. president for supporting Ukraine. He said they discussed"what could help bring peace closer now," without providing details. Zelenskyy also informed Trump about how Ukraine's position along the eastern front line has improved and strengthened.

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago club on December 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. on the White House lawn Sunday evening, an event without precedent in American history. Once it concludes, Trump is set to fly overnight to France for the G7 summit, where Ukraine is expected to be a major topic of discussion Tuesday and Zelenskyy is due to join the gathering.

Russia's war in Ukraine has long frustrated Trump, who as a candidate claimed he could end the conflict within 24 hours of taking office. He has since stopped making such claims and tends to pivot away from the topic when pressed. He has also grown increasingly vexed by the war between Israel and Iran, which has driven up gas prices, rattled financial markets and stoked concerns about inflation. The diplomatic exchanges came against the backdrop of continued fighting.

Ukrainian drone attacks killed one person and wounded nine others overnight in a residential building in the regional capital of Russia's Oryol region, Gov. Andrei Klychkov said Sunday. Another drone attack killed one person Sunday in Russia's Bryansk region, local authorities said. A separate drone strike hit fuel storage facilities in Russia's Yaroslavl region, around 440 miles from the Ukrainian border, sparking fires.

Zelenskyy said the strike had hit"an oil facility that was important for the reserve of the aggressor state.

" Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian oil and gas infrastructure in recent months, arguing the sector funds Moscow's invasion. Separately, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday that the U.K. is investigating a sanctioned tanker, the Smyrtos, suspected of belonging toBritish forces boarded and detained the vessel in the English Channel, in what the Defense Ministry called the first U.K.-led operation of its kind, carried out in coordination with French authorities.

"This operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fueling Putin's war in Ukraine that they cannot hide," Starmer said.





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