Trump Sparks Global Outcry With Ukraine Peace Plan

Trump's phone call with Putin and comments from his Secretary of Defense regarding Ukraine's NATO aspirations have ignited a firestorm of criticism.

Donald Trump , during his presidential campaign, pledged to rapidly end the war in Ukraine . This week, a crucial phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and statements from his newly appointed Secretary of Defense illuminated his strategy for a peace agreement, triggering a global wave of condemnation.

Trump took to Truth Social to announce that he and Putin 'agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation.' He further stated that Putin and he had agreed to visit each other's countries. If this visit materializes, it would mark the first time a U.S. president has traveled to Russia since 2013.Shortly after, the President shared a summary of a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Truth Social, claiming the conversation 'went well.' He indicated that Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would lead a U.S. delegation to meet with Zelenskyy in Munich on Friday. 'I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive. It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, death and destruction,' Trump stated.The call with Putin followed remarks by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Belgium suggesting that Ukraine's NATO membership was improbable. 'The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement,' Hegseth asserted. He also echoed Trump's calls for NATO allies to enhance their defense spending, emphasizing that the U.S. primarily focused on security challenges in Asia and at its own borders. These comments caused alarm among European allies, but President Trump reiterated his stance on Thursday, attributing Ukraine's NATO aspirations as the trigger for Russia's invasion. 'Russia has taken over a pretty big chunk of territory and they also have said from day one long before President Putin, they've said they cannot have Ukraine be a NATO,' Trump argued. 'I actually think that that was the thing that caused the start of the war.' Before the meeting with Vance and Rubio on Friday, Zelenskyy said his Wednesday phone call with Trump was positive but acknowledged that they hadn't discussed enough to 'make a plan' for peace. He also emphasized that Ukraine requires 'real security guarantees' to engage in negotiations with Russia. Following the meeting, Vance stated that the U.S. aims to 'achieve a durable, lasting peace,' that would not lead to further conflict





