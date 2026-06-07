Trump Slaps a UFC Makeover on His Latest Grift

The president isn’t done plastering his face onto new surfaces.

President Donald Trump is giving his tacky coins a UFC makeover for America’s 250th birthday. The Trump Organization, run by the president’s sons Donald Jr. and Eric, is partnering with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, led by the president’s close pal Dana White, to produce Trump coins commemorating the founding of the U.S.“To commemorate the first championship fight ever hosted at the White House during the Freedom 250 celebration, a historic collaboration is coming,” it continued.

“A special release. A defining moment. A collectible unlike any before it. ” The announcement linked to the website for Real Trump Coins, which prominently featured massive portraits of Trump and White.

The website touted that the “99.9 percent fine gold and silver” were “minted in America” and “designed by President Trump. ”All coins—two silver and two gold—feature an image of Trump on one side and “250” on the other. The coins retail for between $249 and $11,999.

“Celebrate the road to America’s 250th with an exclusive Trump Coins x UFC Freedom 250 collaboration,” the website reads. “This limited collection brings together patriotism, combat sports history, and premium collectible craftsmanship in one landmark release. ”Trump is no newbie to hawking merchandise. The president has plastered his unique signature and face across a variety of other products, including an $11,500 guitar, a $1,000 Bible, and $299 sneakers.

One excited customer, Melanie Petit, spent $640 on a Trump watch, only to find a glaring error upon receiving it.

“An apology would be nice for making my wife cry,” her husband, Tim Petit, said. The “T1” Trump-branded phones, meanwhile, took ages to ship. And when buyers finally received their $499 phones in the mail, they noticed: the American flag printed on the back of the phone appears to contain only 11 stripes instead of the standard 13. The phone itself was also met with less-than-stellar reviews.

In addition to complaints that the screen was smaller than expected, it was also not made in America—even if the packaging promised it was “designed with American values in mind. ” Patrick Holland, the managing editor of tech site CNET, who received the gold version, had some very specific thoughts about the color: “Sometimes it looks like those gold coins that Scrooge McDuck would jump into for DuckTales,” he told CNN.

“Other times, it’s got a mustard vibe to it, and yet other times, it kind of looks like a urine sample. ”





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