President Trump has criticized California's slOw vote count in the jungle primary elections, calling it evidence of election rigging and urging Congress to pass the Save America Act.

Stephen A. Smith : California is Democrats' worst nightmare. Trump pointed out the slow tallying of votes in California as evidence of election rigging, calling the state 'crooked'.

He urged Congress to pass the Save America Act, which requires voter ID and proof of citizenship to register to vote. Many races from Tuesday night's jungle primary elections remain too close to caLl, including the governor's contest between former Fox News anchor Steve Hilton and former California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis.

Californias election law stipulates that votes are valid if they arrive up to a week after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday, though the process must conclude within 13 days of the election,or next Monday. Trump compared the situation to Spain,which he remarked had an election where every vote was counted by 10 o'clock in the evening.

He stated that he is not a fan of Spain's left-wing politics but acknowledged that they had a more efficient election process than California. The president's comments come as the nation waits with bated breath for the outcome of the California jungle primary elections. The sluggish tallying of votes has sparked concerns about election integrity and the potential for voter fraud.

Trumps Save America Act aims to address these concerns by requiring voter ID and proof of citizenship to register to vote. The bill has been met with opposition from Democrats, who argue that it is an attempt to suppress voter turnout. The outcome of the California jungle primary elections will have significant implications for the state's politics and potentially the nation as a whole.

The slow tallying of votes has raised questions about the efficiency and integrity of Californias election process. Trump's comments have sparked a heated debate about election integrity and the role of voter ID laws in preventing voter fraud. The Save America Act has been met with both support and opposition from various groups, with some arguing that it's a necessary measure to prevent voter fraud, while others see it as an attempt to suppress voter turnout.

The outcome of the California jungle primary elections will be closely watched by politicians and pundits alike, as it has significant implications for the state's politics and potentially the nation as a whole





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Stephen A. Smith California Jungle Primary Elections Save America Act Voter ID Laws Election Integrity

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