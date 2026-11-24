The FIFA Women’s World Cup is coming to the United States—but it is not the only place matches will be held.

President Donald Trump made a head-scratching omission while bragging that the United States has been named a co-host of a future FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Trump, 80, boasted that the U.S. was awarded the 2031 tournament, touting it as a major win for the U.S. economy. However, in his 100-word post, he left out that the United States is only a co-host.

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“I am proud to announce that the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031 will take place in the United States! ” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“After hosting the Most Successful World Cup in History, no Country is better positioned than the United States to be home to the largest Women’s Sporting Event in History. FIFA President Gianni Infantino hands the World Cup trophy to President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Aug. 22, 2025.

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“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031 will bring Generational Economic Impact to the United States, grow the sport of Soccer throughout our Country and the World, and showcase America’s Exceptionalism. Thank you to Gianni Infantino, and his great staff, for working to bring the Tournament to the U.S.A.

” In reality, the U.S. is co-hosting the tournament with Mexico, Jamaica, and Costa Rica—though most matches will be on American soil, similar to this summer’s men’s tournament that Mexico and Canada also hosted. Matches for the 2031 Women’s World Cup will be played at 14 American stadiums, four Mexican stadiums, and one Costa Rican and one Jamaican stadium each. President Donald Trump took in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final in a suite with Gianni Infantino, among others.

The U.S. hosting the tournament has been all but confirmed for over a year, but FIFA made things official this week. It also announced that the United Kingdom will host the 2035 edition of the tournament. Both the U.K. and North American bids were uncontested. Trump’s post shouted out his FIFA pal, Infantino, for his role in making the bid official with the U.S. Soccer Federationit before Trump even returned to office.

They have been buddy-buddy since Trump returned to office in January 2025, with Infantino going so far as to create an award—the FIFA Peace Prize, which he awarded to Trump in December—to keep the president from potentially sabotaging this summer’s global event. President Donald Trump places the medal on himself as he is awarded the FIFA Peace Prize at the Kennedy Cente in December 2025.

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Their friendship drew unsavory headlines in July when Trump appealed to have a red card rescinded so the national team’s star striker, Folarin Balogun, could play in a knockout-round match. The card was ultimately rescinded, and Balogun played against Belgium, but the U.S. was ultimately eliminated in humiliating fashion. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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