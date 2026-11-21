President Donald Trump ended his Asia tour without meeting Kim Jong Un, citing tight schedules after a trilateral summit with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.

President Donald Trump concluded his recent tour of Asia on Thursday without scheduling a meeting with North Korea n leader Kim Jong Un, despite earlier signaling openness to diplomatic engagement. The decision comes just days after Trump participated in the first-ever trilateral summit between the US, China, and Russia in Shenzhen, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Scheduling Conflicts Prevent US-DPRK Summit

Trump explained to NBC News that the failure to connect with Kim Jong Un was due to an overwhelming schedule rather than a political snub. He stated that he had too many meetings during the trip, noting that a North Korean encounter simply would not have worked out logistically. The President expressed confidence, however, that a meeting would occur at some point in the future, emphasizing that the relationship between the two leaders remains intact.

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During a separate interview segment, Trump reiterated to an NBC News reporter on the social media platform X that the potential meeting was missed due to volume. He remarked, 'The relationship is there, but we didn't meet,' confirming that the extensive itinerary made such a high-level diplomatic interaction impossible during this specific window of time.

Kim Jong Un Focuses on Domestic Infrastructure

While the US President was navigating complex geopolitics in Shenzhen, Kim Jong Un was photographed overseeing domestic development projects in Pyongyang. North Korean state media released images of the leader inspecting a product showroom at a factory under construction. This facility is designated to produce school equipment and teaching aids, highlighting a focus on educational infrastructure.

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The Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim 'examined the samples of school fixtures of all indices to be produced by the factory' during his Friday visit. He emphasized the importance of science and education, calling them the 'clearest expression of our revolutionaries' outlook on the future generations and the revolution.' This appearance occurred despite ongoing global speculation regarding his health and potential chronic obesity.

Trilateral Summit and Security Measures in China

The absence of Kim Jong Un from Trump's itinerary followed a landmark gathering in Shenzhen on Thursday. Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin convened for a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The agenda focused heavily on nuclear arms control and the ongoing conflict involving Iran, marking a significant diplomatic convergence of global powers.

Security protocols around the presidential aircraft were notably heightened following the summit. Journalists reported that White House officials seized the cellphones of every reporter traveling on Air Force One immediately after it departed from Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport. A pool reporter noted that the confiscation was for security reasons and that no prior notice had been given, describing the event as very unusual.

Ongoing Nuclear Tensions and Diplomatic Strategy

Previous summits between Trump and Kim Jong Un failed to produce concrete agreements to curb Pyongyang's nuclear program. North Korea has since enshrined its nuclear status in law, declaring its arsenal permanent and irreversible. Analysts suggest that closer ties between Pyongyang, Beijing, and Moscow reduce North Korea's incentive to engage with Washington, complicating the President's diplomatic efforts.

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This strategic shift follows Trump's party's recent defeat in the midterm elections, adding political weight to the administration's foreign policy challenges. While Trump had initially suggested that any meeting would take place in China and be decided by Xi Jinping, the opportunity did not materialize. The President's plane returned directly to the United States, bypassing any unscheduled visits to North Korea despite earlier reports suggesting otherwise.