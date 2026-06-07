Plus, a “warm” welcome back to the flesh-eating screwworm, and a papal popularity contest.

the government paying people who were charged with assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and he alsoTrump defended what his administration has dubbed an “anti-weaponization” fund, saying the protesters who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were unfairly targeted by prosecutors and deserved compensation.

When moderator Kristen Welker asked if those who attacked police officers that day should get a payout with taxpayer funds, Trump said: “I wouldn’t be inclined to say so, but I have to see it. ” Trump then called the 2020 presidential election “dirty” and segued to last Tuesday’s elections in California, where votes were still being tallied into the weekend.

“Do you think it’s appropriate that they have an election and five days later, they’re nowhere close to picking a winner? ” the president said.

“Kevin is fantastic, and I want him to do whatever he wants,” the president said. “I don’t want to have a big influence on him. But we had a great report. We’re doing great, and it’s unfair that whenever you do great, they want to raise interest rates.

” The May jobs report indicated that the labor market was still resilient, adding 172,000 jobs while the unemployment rate remained consistent. The report came amid heightened concerns over oil and gas prices, which have risen since the start of the Iran war.

“Nowadays when you have good reports, the market goes down because they think they’re going to raise interest rates,” Trump said during the interview. “There’s no reason to raise interest rates. ”if he is able to cut a deal to end the three-month-old war — or, in the absence of an agreement, that he will further degrade Tehran’s military to the point that American forces can safely collect the material on their own.

“If we make a deal that now we’re friendly, we’ll all go together. It’ll be our equipment. We’ll take it out and destroy it, whether it’s on-site or whether we take it off-site,” Trump said. , a former Republican congressman who served nearly two years in prison for making illegal stock trades based on inside information after he left office.

Add NBC News to Googletoward Israel on Sunday, according to the Israeli military, after Israeli warplanes struck the southern suburbs of Beirut in retaliation for alleged Hezbollah attacks, threatening to unravel a recently renewed ceasefire. The Israeli military said it had detected missiles launched from Iran and activated air defense systems to intercept them. President Donald Trump urged both sides to avoid further escalation and ensure negotiations with Iran continue.

Speaking to Fox News after the strikes, Trump said the Iranian missiles were “certainly not going to help negotiations” and called on Iran to return to the talks.

“You’ve shot your missiles, that’s enough. Get back to the table and make a deal,” the president told Fox News. American influencers and an administration official arrived in Russia just as President Vladimir Putin needed a publicity boost. Candace Owens, a popular right-wing podcaster and a onetime Trump ally, became perhaps the most visible American guest at an economic forum in St. Petersburg.

Manosphere bloggers Andrew and Tristan Tate, dual U.K.-U.S. citizens, also filmed from Moscow but weren’t at the forum.

“They want the propaganda value of implying that there’s some kind of economic thaw between the United States and Russia, which is not really the case,” said Michael Kimmage, the director of a nonprofit policy research organization. A test container of dyed fly pupae are displayed at a Domestic New World Screwworm Sterile Fly Production Facility in Edinburg, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026The U.S. spent more than half a century and hundreds of millions of dollars driving the flesh-eating New World screwworm as far from its borders as possible.

The species can eat the tissue of any warm-blooded animal, but it’s a particular threat to livestock and is often fatal for cattle. Some bioethicists have openly debated whether it would be moral to deliberately drive it into extinction.

“There are some species that it’s worth considering wiping out altogether and I do think the screwworm is one,” said Gregory Kaebnick, a senior research scholar at the Hastings Center for Bioethics. In his fourth major final, Zverev beat Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 , 6-1 for the French Open title on Sunday.

Saturday to claim her first Grand Slam title, ending qualifier Maja Chwalinska’s improbable run with a 6-3, 6-2 victory.avoided what could have been a potentially devastating loss for the Vegas Golden Knights, who won Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final after blowing a four-goal lead against the Carolina Hurricanes. , extending his championship lead to a commanding 66 points after a race twice interrupted by crashes and a red flag.

If they are confronted with the question: Do they want to see Bad Bunny or do they want to see the pope, I think many will see Bad Bunny. But I think there will also be a few here to see the pope. And that says something, you know.

The body of James “Weston” Higginbotham, an Auburn University student who had been missing in Japan for a week, wastestified Saturday at the Karmelo Anthony murder trial that he wasn’t aware how badly Metcalf was injured until the 17-year-old lifted his shirt and saw a “big hole. ”





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