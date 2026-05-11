Trump Signs Proclamation Protecting Oval Office And Cabinet Room As National Monument

President Trump signed a proclamation Thursday designating the Oval Office, Outer Oval Office and Cabinet Room as a national monument and federal landmark, aiming to prevent future administrations from altering the redesigned spaces.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Thursday that designates the Oval Office, the Outer Oval Office, and the Cabinet Room as a national monument and federal landmark. The executive action is intended to preserve the spaces in their newly redesigned state and prevent future administrations from altering the interiors. Trump told reporters immediately after the signing that the designation means the rooms cannot be taken down, destroyed, or touched by anyone. This move comes just two days after voters, dissatisfied with his economic policies, threw dozens of Republicans out of office and delivered control of Congress to Democrats.

The signing ceremony took place in the Oval Office, which Trump has heavily modified with portraits, a copy of the Declaration of Independence, and numerous golden accents. By designating these specific rooms as protected landmarks, the administration aims to shield the redesigned spaces from any future changes or modifications by succeeding presidents. Trump emphasized the permanence of the decision, stating that it would be impossible for anybody ever to destroy the incredible space. This action represents a significant step in cementing his aesthetic legacy within the executive mansion.

Also read Trump signs proclamation designating Oval Office and Cabinet Room as national monument

This event marks the third day this week in which the president delivered remarks fixated on his pet projects in Washington, D.C. These projects include an opulent White House ballroom and improvements to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Since returning to the White House, Trump has overseen numerous design changes to various rooms across the executive residence. The president has been vocal about his desire to leave a lasting physical mark on the capital through these renovations and structural additions.

The White House ballroom project has also drawn significant attention, with construction receiving another lifeline from the Supreme Court amid a heated legal fight. Trump recently gave an exclusive tour of the ballroom, offering a look at its design and discussing its role as a secure venue for formal events. The president has spent much of the week promoting these Washington projects, highlighting their scale and importance to his administration. The ballroom remains a focal point of both political support and legal contention.

Advertisement

The proclamation signing follows a midterm election in which Democrats seized House control in what was described as a stunning blue tsunami. Newly elected Democrats have vowed retribution against the Trump administration, preparing to launch investigations into various executive actions. The Oval Office has been the setting for several recent meetings and events, including a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin alongside Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The room now serves as a backdrop for these high-stakes political interactions and historical designations.

Democrats are preparing to take control of Congress and launch investigations into the administration, with House Republicans already drafting a defense plan to shield Trump from looming probes. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats face internal challenges as the party prepares to seize power, and the Department of Justice launched a criminal probe into a Supreme Court leak that exposed the ruling overturning Roe v Wade. The political climate remains tense as the new Congress prepares to assume its duties and challenge the executive branch.

In other national developments, Governor Gavin Newsom commuted the sentences of all inmates on California's death row in a historic mass commutation. A former Biden official is projected to win a bid to unseat Mike Lawler in a high-stakes House race. A Democrat dropped out of a race due to health concerns but still secured victory, with the opponent stating that the public deserves more information. Vote counts continue in Alaska's tight U.S. Senate race.

A socialist candidate defeated Karen Bass in the Los Angeles mayoral race, signaling a shift in local politics. Trump's focus on the White House grounds has been a recurring theme throughout his presidency. The ballroom project and the planned triumphal arch are part of a broader effort to leave a mark on the capital. The proclamation signing on Thursday formalized the status of the Oval Office and Cabinet Room as protected landmarks, setting the stage for future political and legal battles over the preservation of these spaces.