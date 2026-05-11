Trump signs proclamation designating Oval Office and Cabinet Room as national monument

President Trump signed a proclamation designating the Oval Office, Outer Oval Office and Cabinet Room as a national monument and federal landmark, aiming to prevent future changes. The move follows midterm election losses and comes amid Democratic scrutiny.

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Thursday designating the Oval Office, the Outer Oval Office and the Cabinet Room as a national monument and federal landmark, a move intended to preserve the spaces and prevent future administrations from altering them.

The signing was Trump's first official action after his party was swept aside in midterm elections on Tuesday. Sitting on the Resolute Desk as he signed the document was a red baseball cap with VETO on the front, a not-so-subtle nod to the shifting of powers in Washington. But when he gathered reporters, it was to talk about his effort to keep the Oval Office as it is.

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Oval Office National Monument

Trump said the proclamation will make the Oval Office and Cabinet Room a national monument and that major modifications would require approval from Congress. But proclamations themselves can be reversed, as Trump has done to roll back national monuments. It won't be able to be taken down, destroyed, touched or anything else, Trump told reporters from the Oval Office. It's actually called a national monument.

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It's a federal landmark. When completed… it'll make it impossible for anybody ever to destroy this incredible space. It will not be allowed to be touched by anybody, destroyed, ripped down by stupid people, in order to build something in a slightly different shape. We like the Oval Office, and it's a symbol, like the White House itself.

It was the third day this week that the president, a real estate mogul, delivered remarks fixated on his pet projects in Washington. On Wednesday, a day after Republicans suffered defeats in key races across the country, Trump gathered reporters to sign the final beam being raised during construction of his opulent ballroom project. On Wednesday, he held a press briefing at the construction site of a new 250-foot triumphal arch.

Washington Renovation Projects

On Monday, he went to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to talk about his renovation of the landmark, detailing planned updates during remarks in front of the Reflecting Pool. Since returning to the White House, Trump has overseen numerous design changes to various rooms, including the Oval Office, where he has filled the wall space with portraits, a copy of the Declaration of Independence and numerous golden accents.

Trump did not elaborate on precisely what he was hoping to prevent but suggested that the Oval Office might face some threat in the future. Trump himself has faced several lawsuits alleging that his Washington beautification projects were done without the necessary approval. If anybody ever decides to come and start knocking down walls, you call me wherever I may be, Trump said, and I'll come back here and I'll make sure it never happens.

His effort to preserve changes at the White House comes as Democrats gear up for new scrutiny of Trump. Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the top Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, sent a flurry of letters Thursday to known donors to Trump's ballroom, demanding that they provide information or face alternative measures to obtain compliance. Democrats seized House control in a stunning blue tsunami and vowed retribution against the Trump administration.

Political Shifts After Midterms

The political shift follows Tuesday's midterm elections where Republicans suffered defeats in key races across the country. Trump's proclamation signing came just two days after the elections. The move is seen as an attempt to cement his legacy in the White House before potential challenges from the incoming Democratic majority. Trump's White House ballroom construction got another lifeline from the Supreme Court amid a heated legal fight.

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The president has been actively promoting his renovation projects, offering an exclusive tour of the White House Ballroom project. He discussed its innovative design and its role as a secure venue for formal events. Trump stated it's a gift to America, funded by patriots, providing ample space for up to 2,000 guests, ensuring the safety of leaders for generations to come. On Thursday, Trump signed the proclamation in the Oval Office.

The designation covers the Oval Office, the Outer Oval Office and the Cabinet Room. Trump emphasized that the national monument status would protect these spaces from future alterations. He said it would make it impossible for anybody ever to destroy this incredible space. The proclamation is Trump's first official action after the midterm elections.

Trumps Washington Events

The red VETO cap on the Resolute Desk was a clear message about the changing political landscape in Washington. Trump's remarks on Thursday were part of a series of events this week focused on his Washington projects. On Monday, he spoke at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. On Wednesday, he signed the final beam at the ballroom construction site.

These events came after Republicans lost key races in Tuesday's midterm elections. Democrats are preparing to take control of the House and have promised investigations. Sen. Blumenthal's letters to donors are an early sign of that scrutiny.

Trump's proclamation may face legal challenges, as proclamations can be reversed. However, Trump hopes the national monument designation will make it harder for future presidents to change the iconic office he has filled with gold flourishes.