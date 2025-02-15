Trump Signs Order to End COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates in Schools

President Trump issued an executive order aiming to eliminate COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools, fulfilling a campaign promise. The order argues that the low risk of severe COVID-19 illness for children and young adults justifies protecting their educational access. Although the order's national impact is expected to be limited due to the widespread revocation of mandates and state legislation prohibiting them, it raises concerns about potential federal funding loss for institutions that maintain COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday directing the Education Department and Health and Human Services to develop a plan to eliminate COVID-19 vaccine mandates. This order fulfills a campaign promise made by Trump, who repeatedly stated that he would not allocate any funds to schools with vaccine mandates. The rationale behind the order is that the risk of severe COVID-19 illness for children and young adults is incredibly low.

It argues that threatening to exclude them from education constitutes an unacceptable infringement on personal freedom.While the order is expected to have a minimal national impact, as COVID-19 vaccine mandates have largely been revoked by schools and colleges across the United States, and many states have enacted legislation prohibiting such mandates, it does have implications. The order applies exclusively to COVID-19 vaccines. All states maintain laws requiring children attending school to be vaccinated against various diseases, including measles, mumps, polio, tetanus, whooping cough, and chickenpox. However, exemptions exist in all states for children with medical conditions that preclude them from receiving certain vaccines. Most states also accommodate exemptions for religious or non-medical reasons. Some colleges implemented COVID-19 immunization requirements for students during the pandemic, but the majority have since rescinded these mandates. A small number of institutions, including Swarthmore and Oberlin colleges, continue to require vaccines, at least for students residing on campus, while permitting medical or religious exemptions. The order further indicates that schools, colleges, and states that mandate COVID-19 immunization for students may face the risk of losing federal funding. The order does not specify particular funding sources that could be at risk, as most federal education funding is allocated by Congress.





