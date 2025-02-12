Trump Signs Executive Order to Slash Federal Workforce

President Trump signed an executive order aimed at significantly reducing the size of the federal workforce. The order includes a one-to-four hiring ratio compared to eliminated positions and calls for the elimination of agencies deemed unnecessary. The order exempts the military and includes exceptions for national security and public safety roles.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at significantly reducing the size of the federal workforce . The order mandates a one-to-four ratio for new hires compared to positions eliminated. The White House stated that the directive instructs the government to eliminate entire agencies or portions thereof whose functions are not legally mandated. The order exempts the U.S. military and includes exceptions for roles critical to national security and public safety.

President Trump signed the order in the Oval Office alongside Elon Musk, a billionaire advisor to the president and head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency. Musk and the DOGE initiative, under President Trump's guidance, have advocated for the shutdown or restructuring of several government agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the U.S. Agency for International Development. Further efforts to reduce the federal workforce include a recent email sent to government employees encouraging them to accept severance packages and resign. The White House projects that up to 10% of federal employees may opt for this buyout offer. Other executive orders have implemented policies requiring federal workers to return to office full-time and imposed hiring freezes across most of the government. President Trump has also conveyed a seemingly contradictory message, intending to significantly decrease the amount of federal office space. The General Services Administration, responsible for managing federal buildings, received new instructions in February to cancel leases on approximately 7,500 office buildings nationwide. Elon Musk, during a press briefing on Tuesday, characterized the entire bureaucracy as an 'unelected' fourth branch of government that requires attention. He stated, 'The people voted for major government reform and that's what the people are going to get. That's what democracy is all about.





