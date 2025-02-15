Trump Signs Executive Order to End COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates in Schools

President Trump issued an executive order aimed at eliminating COVID-19 vaccine mandates in schools, fulfilling a campaign promise. While the order is unlikely to have a significant national impact due to the widespread rescinding of mandates and state legislation prohibiting them, it highlights the ongoing debate surrounding vaccine requirements.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday directing the Education Department and Health and Human Services to create a plan to end vaccine mandates for COVID-19 . The order aims to fulfill a campaign promise from Trump, who frequently stated he would 'not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate.

' \The order asserts that 'Given the incredibly low risk of serious COVID-19 illness for children and young adults, threatening to shut them out of an education is an intolerable infringement on personal freedom.' \The executive order is anticipated to have minimal national impact as COVID-19 vaccine mandates have largely been rescinded at schools and colleges across the United States. Many states have also enacted legislation prohibiting such mandates. It's important to note that the order applies solely to COVID-19 vaccines. All states mandate vaccinations against certain diseases, including measles, mumps, polio, tetanus, whooping cough, and chickenpox, for children attending schools. All states also permit exemptions for children with medical conditions preventing them from receiving specific vaccines. Most states also allow exemptions for religious or other nonmedical reasons. \While some colleges initially required student immunization against COVID-19 during the pandemic, most have since lifted these requirements. A few institutions, such as Swarthmore and Oberlin colleges, continue to mandate vaccines, at least for students residing on campus, with provisions for medical or religious exemptions. The order further states that schools, colleges, and states mandating COVID-19 immunization may face the risk of losing federal funding. However, the order does not specify particular funding sources that could be jeopardized. Most federal education funding is allocated by Congress





