Trump Signs Executive Order to Crack Down on Flag Burning, Despite Legal Precedents

President Trump has signed an executive order aimed at criminalizing flag burning, a move that faces legal challenges due to decades of Supreme Court rulings upholding the right to free speech.

President Donald Trump reignited the political debate over flag burning Monday by signing an executive order that seeks to punish the act. The constitutionality of desecrating the American flag has been repeatedly challenged over the years, with the Supreme Court consistently upholding the right to free speech . Trump's order mandates prosecutions for actions such as flag burning and could lead to the revocation of visas or other immigration benefits for non-citizens.

This move is part of the president's broader efforts to promote patriotism, exemplified by his personally funded installation of two massive 88-foot-tall American flags flanking the White House in June. Flag burning in the United States is considered a permissible form of protest and protected under the First Amendment. While most states have laws against flag desecration that can result in arrests, these charges often stem from related offenses like disturbing the peace, arson, or inciting a riot. A small number of Southern states extend this protection to Confederate flags.Arkansas, Connecticut, Missouri, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island are the only states that have taken steps to repeal their flag desecration laws. Conversely, Alaska, Wyoming, and Wisconsin have no such laws in place, according to The Associated Press. Numerous attempts over the decades to criminalize flag burning have been thwarted by the Supreme Court, which has consistently ruled against such legislation on constitutional grounds. Notably, the Supreme Court ruled in separate cases in 1989 and 1990 that flag burning and other forms of damage constitute constitutionally protected free speech.Following the 1989 ruling, which specifically addressed a Texas flag desecration law, Congress passed a national anti-flag burning law known as the Flag Protection Act of 1989. However, in 1990, the Supreme Court struck down this law as unconstitutional in the case of United States v. Eichman. Despite these rulings, the decisions were not unanimous, garnering 5-4 votes. In his majority opinion for Texas v. Johnson in 1989, Justice William J. Brennan asserted that 'if there is a bedrock principle underlying the First Amendment, it is that the Government may not prohibit the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable.' Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist, in his dissenting opinion, condemned flag burning as 'evil,' arguing that it 'is most likely to be indulged in not to express any particular idea, but to antagonize others.' The following cases exemplify previous instances where the Supreme Court ruled against flag-burning or desecration legislation





KTVU / 🏆 465. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DONALD TRUMP FLAG BURNING FREE SPEECH EXECUTIVE ORDER SUPREME COURT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump signs executive order to reestablish Presidential Fitness TestFox News Channel offers its audiences in-depth news reporting, along with opinion and analysis encompassing the principles of free people, free markets and diversity of thought, as an alternative to the left-of-center offerings of the news marketplace.

Read more »

Presidential Fitness Test is making a comeback as Trump signs executive orderThe program was created in 1966 and had children run and perform situps, pullups or pushups and a sit-and-reach test. It changed in 2012 to focus more on individual health than athletic feats.

Read more »

Trump signs executive order for new tariffs as trade deadline loomsPresident Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that would have new tariffs on a wide swath of U.S. trading partners to go into effect in 7 days.

Read more »

Trump signs executive order for new tariffs as trade deadline loomsPresident Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that would have new tariffs on a wide swath of U.S. trading partners to go into effect in 7 days.

Read more »

Trump signs executive order for new tariffs as trade deadline loomsPresident Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that would have new tariffs on a wide swath of U.S. trading partners to go into effect in 7 days.

Read more »

Trump signs executive order for new tariffs as trade deadline loomsPresident Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that would have new tariffs on a wide swath of U.S. trading partners to go into effect in 7 days.

Read more »