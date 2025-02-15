Trump Signs Executive Order to Achieve 'Energy Dominance'

President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the National Energy Dominance Council to advise the president on strategies to make the United States energy-dominant. The order directs the council to focus on ending bureaucratic hurdles and boosting private sector investment in American energy.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the National Energy Dominance Council to advise the president on strategies to make the United States energy-dominant. A White House document on the order provided to Breitbart News notes that Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum will chair the council, while Energy Secretary Chris Wright will be the vice chairman. Various cabinet and agency members will also serve on the council.

The Council will advise President Trump on strategies to achieve energy dominance by improving the processes for permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, and transportation across all forms of American energy, the White House document states. Moreover, the Council is directed to present a strategy to Trump focused on ending bureaucratic hurdles and boosting investments in the private sector. Ahead of the signing, a White House spokesperson said the order will also reduce costs with respect to energy. Burgum declared that the Biden Administration’s “war against American energy” is “officially” over as of Friday. “The Biden administration had a whole of government approach – it would have the war against U.S. energy,” he said. “Now we need to turn that around 180 degrees and unleash that potential. We’ve got to unleash it from the Gulf of America all the way up to Alaska.” Burgum emphasized that America has failed to get a return on many of the “amazing resources in this country,” noting that much of the resources sit on or in public lands. “The Interior has 500 million acres of surface, 700 million acres of subsurface minerals, critical minerals, and, offshore–close to two billion acres,” Burgum added. “And that balance sheet is the biggest balance sheet in the world, and it’s been completely underutilized.”“With this fantastic action from our president, we now have authority across the government to lean in to fix these problems,” he said. Trump also signed an executive order prohibiting federal funding for schools that enforce coronavirus vaccine requirements, which Breitbart News first reported





