Trump Signs Executive Order for Voluntary AI Model Review

President Trump signed an executive order requiring AI companies to voluntarily submit their models for government review 30 days before public release, reducing an earlier 90-day proposal. The order balances AI innovation promotion with national security and cybersecurity safeguards following high-level discussions.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order that asks AI companies to submit to a voluntary government review 30 days before releasing AI models to the public, a slightly scaled-down version from an original draft last month which had asked for a 90-day advance notice.

The signing followed a high-level meeting focused on addressing AI cybersecurity and safety concerns. The order states that advanced AI capabilities strengthen the nation but also introduce new national security considerations requiring coordinated action across federal agencies. It emphasizes that as these capabilities evolve, the administration will work closely with industry to ensure the most secure technology is deployed rapidly to counter threats.

The policy aims to promote AI innovation and security by collaborating with the private sector to modernize and harden information systems against external threats, protect American intellectual property from adversaries, and cultivate advanced AI-enabled capabilities. The president had originally planned to sign the 90-day review order on May 21 but scrapped it hours before signing.

While the Trump administration has generally sought to ease regulatory burdens on AI development, it also aims to promote safety in light of concerns that models like Anthropic's Mythos could undermine cybersecurity even for highly sensitive systems





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