President Trump comments on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's reinstatement, suggesting a pardon is possible but unnecessary while defending the executive's integrity.

President Donald Trump has confirmed that he personally intervened to persuade the Nvidia board of directors to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang, stating that the former technology executive will not need to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights during upcoming congressional hearings. The President emphasized that he found Huang to be completely aboveboard and a very smart individual, adding that while Huang's legal team may offer advice, he does not believe a pardon will be necessary.

The reinstatement decision came after an hours-long meeting at the roughly $4 trillion technology giant, where the board voted unanimously to restore Huang as CEO, president, and a board director effective immediately. Nvidia stated that directors met with Huang several times and were satisfied with his candor and his demonstrated ability to lead the company through its critical role in the artificial intelligence boom.

Also read Nvidia board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after Trump intervention

Nvidia explicitly noted that it received input from senior U.S. officials before determining that Huang's return posed no national security risk. The company did not identify these government officials or disclose the specific details of their security assessments. This formal clearance contrasts sharply with the earlier concerns that initially led to his ousting in late October.

Trump highlighted the difficulty of the persuasion process he undertook, revealing that it was significantly easier to convince the board members recently than it was a week and a half prior. He described the situation as an interesting narrative for the public, asserting that Huang has always maintained a reputation for integrity and transparency throughout the controversy.

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Huang's removal from his position was originally triggered by media reports in late October regarding a close relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and executive at Megaspeed. U.S. intelligence suspects Alice Huang of spying for Beijing, a claim that initially threatened both Jensen Huang's leadership tenure and the stability of the semiconductor giant.

Megaspeed is the largest buyer of Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia, making the nature of the relationship a focal point for national security concerns. The board's confidence in Huang's security standing and personal integrity has effectively resolved the immediate crisis that had overshadowed the company's market dominance.

The board's decision caps a remarkable stretch for Nvidia, which has watched the company become the linchpin of the global artificial intelligence boom. Huang had been fighting to retain his job since the story broke, navigating intense scrutiny from both the corporate governance side and federal intelligence agencies.

Trump added that he wants Huang to simply tell the truth when he appears before the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Banking Committee next week. The President expressed confidence that Huang has nothing to hide, framing the upcoming testimony as a straightforward confirmation of his clean conduct.

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This resolution removes a significant cloud of uncertainty over Nvidia's leadership structure and its ongoing strategic direction. The company now moves forward with its founder and CEO at the helm, backed by a unified board and cleared by federal security experts.

The public narrative surrounding the incident has shifted from speculation about espionage to a confirmation of corporate resilience and executive vindication. Trump's involvement in the board's decision underscores the intersection of political influence and corporate governance in the tech sector.