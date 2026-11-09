Trump Signals End to Iran Conflict After White House Talks

US President Donald Trump stated that resuming strikes on Iran is unlikely following meetings with Qatari leadership, citing positive momentum toward a diplomatic resolution.

US President Donald Trump declared that a return to active military engagement with Iran is "quite unlikely" following a high-level meeting at the White House with Qatar i Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Speaking on Monday, the President emphasized that the current diplomatic trajectory indicates a shift away from combat operations, with Gulf nations expressing a strong preference to maintain the existing status quo rather than escalate tensions further.

White House Diplomatic Progress

During the discussions at the White House, US officials reported that the talks between President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and the Qatari Prime Minister demonstrated "good progress" toward resolving the ongoing crisis. President Trump described the current environment as having "positive momentum" toward a final agreement that would end the conflict. He asserted that the safety of the American people and the world would be significantly enhanced once this military engagement concludes, ensuring that the interests of the United States remain protected throughout the process.

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The President highlighted that both Israel and the entire Middle East region are now shielded from immediate Iranian threats following the recent military actions. By stating that a resumption of US strikes is highly improbable, the administration is signaling a potential pivot from its recent military posture to a negotiated settlement framework, leveraging the influence of regional allies to secure a stable outcome.

Iran Rejects Rumored Asset Deals

Despite the optimistic tone from Washington, Tehran has firmly rejected recent media reports suggesting a direct exchange to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in return for the release of eight billion dollars in frozen Iranian assets. An unnamed Iranian official spoke to the semi-official Fars News Agency earlier on Monday to label these reports as entirely false. The official clarified that the Iranian government intends to engage in negotiations only within the strict framework of seven specific conditions previously communicated to Washington.

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These seven prerequisites for any dialogue include the complete lifting of the naval blockade surrounding Iranian waters, the removal of unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States, guaranteed safe passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and an immediate cessation of all hostilities. The official stressed that no agreement can be reached without a comprehensive adherence to these demands, indicating a significant gap between the current diplomatic overtures and Tehran's stated requirements.

Conflict Timeline and Strategic Stakes

The current diplomatic efforts emerge from a volatile period in US-Iranian relations that began with joint attacks launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. Although a temporary ceasefire was achieved in April, the fragile peace collapsed in July when diplomatic efforts stalled, leading to a resumption of fighting between Washington and Tehran. The recent military operations targeted various locations, including Qeshm Island, where Iranian authorities claim that vital infrastructure sustained no damage from the US strikes.

The potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical component of any long-term resolution, given its status as a vital artery for global energy supplies. The conflicting positions between the Trump administration's push for a quick de-escalation and Iran's rigid seven-condition framework suggest that while the immediate threat of renewed airstrikes has diminished, the path to a comprehensive peace deal remains complex. Both sides must navigate these deep-seated disagreements to ensure that the "positive momentum" observed in White House talks translates into a durable and enforceable agreement.