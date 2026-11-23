From a 50-minute CNBC interview to his wild Truth Social posts, Trump let absolutely everyone know he got Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO.

This seems like the kind of thing we’d learn days after the fact, from some bombshell report featuring half a dozen anonymous sources. After all, the case againstwas pretty strong.

He resigned less than two weeks ago after it was reported that he was having an affair with a woman U.S. intelligence had identified as a Chinese spy. Since then, he’d also been accused of having extramarital affairs with at least one subordinate executive at his company, and of engaging in a wide variety of.

Also read Trump shares edited pic of Jensen Huang as him surviving an assassination attempt with bra

Oh, and the American people just signaled quite clearly that they don’t love what Silicon Valley is up to these days: But the source for this wild story about the president’s intervention is actually Trump himself. He’s gone to absurd lengths to make sure everyone knows that he was personally involved in getting his pal reinstated. Trump began publicly reveling about this almost immediately.

On Monday morning, just moments after the news broke that Huang was back at Nvidia, Trump took to Truth Social tothe company’s board for making the “correct and proper decision. ” He also shrugged off concerns about Huang’s involvement with Chinese spy, saying, “The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security”:Trump went on to say he “felt very strongly that he should come back” because “we have to protect our geniuses, and he’s clearly a genius.

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” As for whether Huang could face criminal liability for his relationship with the alleged spy, Trump said he’d been “exonerated. ” He explained that “a very thorough investigation” by his administration concluded that Huang “did nothing wrong,” aside from having “bad judgment having to do with somewhat unrelated incidents. ”over the past two years .

Trump also owns Nvidia stock, and probably profited from the surge in the company’s shares on Monday — though as the New York At the end of last year, Mr. Trump owned at least $12 million worth of Nvidia shares, according to his financial disclosure report, and his brokerage accounts have continued to buy and sell Nvidia shares as recently as September. It is impossible to determine the current size of President Trump’s position in Nvidia, or any company, because there is a lag between when trades occur and when they must be disclosed under federal law.

During his CNBC interview, Trump seemed excited to see another powerful man succeeding despite his illicit affairs: Trump explained that the midterm elections left him little choice but to pressure Nvidia into reinstating Huang.

“I’m doing it for the country,” he said. “After the election, I watched our country lose $5 trillion because of a bad election. And I wasn’t on the ballot, but it was still a bad election. ” Maybe the election was the primary motivating factor — but not because our benevolent leader wanted to save us from the consequences of our poor choices three weeks ago.

Trump’s about to lose a lot of power, and nothing says “I’m still in charge here” like proudly shouting your corruption. He’s baaaaaaaaack as Nvidia CEO following an epic about-face by the company’s board. And Trump is claiming credit. Democrats can and must work through their differences as they seek complete power in 2028, but it doesn’t have to be a brutal slog.

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