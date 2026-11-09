Trump shares animated AI video saying “Michelle Obama is a man”

President Donald Trump shared a bizarre AI-generated video depicting Dana White as White House press secretary and UFC fighters attacking reporters.

President Donald Trump shared a bizarre AI-generated video on Truth Social after suggesting over the weekend that UFC boss Dana White could be the next White House press secretary.

Trump later said he had been joking about making White press secretary, but not before sharing an AI-generated animated video of him at a fictional, violent White House press briefing, in which reporters are attacked and former first lady Michelle Obama is falsely described as a man.

Also read Trump Offers Dana White Role as White House Press Secretary

"Trump made me press secretary. I brought help," the AI-generated White said in the video, created by X user @DrClownPhD. When a reporter asks: “Is Donald Trump a threat to democracy? ” a cartoon White called on former UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov who pinned the reporter to the ground.

Another reporter began crying and said “I don’t feel safe,” before a cartoon version of UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev appeared to carry the reporter away. One cartoon reporter with blue hair and a septum piercing asked “What are Trump’s pronouns? ” before two female fighters jumped at the press member as he shouted: “This is fascism! ” “Any more questions?

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” asked the cartoon version of White.

“Is Michelle Obama running in 2028? ” asks another reporter, before a cartoon version of UFC heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit declares "Michelle Obama is a man!

" echoing his real life remark following his UFC Freedom 250 win at the White House in the summer. This is a developing story and will be updated.

President Donald Trump shared a bizarre AI-generated video on Truth Social after suggesting over the weekend that UFC boss Dana White could be the next White House press secretary.about making White press secretary, but not before sharing an AI-generated animated video of him at a fictional, violent White House press briefing, in which reporters are attacked and former first lady Michelle Obama is falsely described as a man.

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"Trump made me press secretary. I brought help," the AI-generated White said in the video, created by X user @DrClownPhD. When a reporter asks: “Is Donald Trump a threat to democracy? ” a cartoon White called on former UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov who pinned the reporter to the ground.

Another reporter began crying and said “I don’t feel safe,” before a cartoon version of UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev appeared to carry the reporter away. One cartoon reporter with blue hair and a septum piercing asked “What are Trump’s pronouns? ” before two female fighters jumped at the press member as he shouted: “This is fascism! ”“Is Michelle Obama running in 2028?

” asks another reporter, before a cartoon version of UFC heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit declares"Michelle Obama is a man! "