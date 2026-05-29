Trump Sets Conditions for Iran Deal, Awaits Final Sign-Off on Ceasefire Extension

President Donald Trump has laid out strict terms for Iran, including a permanent ban on nuclear weapons, open Strait of Hormuz navigation, mine removal, and destruction of enriched material, while a tentative 60-day ceasefire extension awaits his approval.

President Donald Trump is convening a high-level meeting in the Situation Room to finalize a decision on Iran , as reports indicate his approval is pending on a tentative 60-day ceasefire extension.

In a post on Truth Social late Friday morning, Trump outlined his non-negotiable conditions for Iran, which include a permanent prohibition on nuclear weapons, free and unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the removal of all naval mines from the strait, and the surrender and destruction of enriched nuclear material, often called 'nuclear dust.

' He emphasized that the Hormuz Strait must remain open without any tolls for shipping in both directions. Regarding mines, he asserted that the United States has already detonated many using advanced underwater sweepers and expects Iran to complete the removal or detonation of any remaining ones, which he claimed would not be numerous. He also declared that ships currently blocked due to what he termed an unprecedented naval blockade will be allowed to depart.

On the enriched nuclear material, he stated it is buried underground following a B2 bomber attack and the U.S., with its unique mechanical capability alongside China, will excavate and destroy it in coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency. He stressed that no financial transactions will occur until further notice. Trump noted that other, less critical items have been agreed upon and that the Situation Room meeting will cement the final determination.

The broader context is that negotiators from the U.S. and Iran have reportedly reached a tentative ceasefire extension for 60 days, providing a window for focused discussions on Iran's nuclear program, pending Trump's sign-off





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Trump Iran Nuclear Deal Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Weapon Enriched Uranium Negotiations

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