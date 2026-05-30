'The Great American State Fair' has faced challenges as several musical guests backed out due to its connections to President Donald Trump.

An upcoming celebration of America's 250th anniversary, "The Great American State Fair," recently had several musical guests back out because of the event's connections to President Donald Trump.

Now, Trump himself is slated to headline the festivities, the organizers said Saturday.

"I understand Artists are getting 'the yips' having to do with their performance," Trump posted to his social media platform Truth Social Saturday, adding that he was thinking of bringing "the man who some say is the Greatest President in History , DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate 'Artists.

'" The group organizing the June fair on Washington's National Mall, Freedom 250, confirmed the billing in a statement, writing, "we are excited to announce that President Trump will personally kick off this historic celebration. " Trump's social media post twice referenced the event as being "Wednesday," though the fair doesn't start until June 25. The White House did not immediately clarify the discrepancy.

Danielle Alvarez, a spokesperson for Freedom 250, emphasized the broader fair that will run through July 10 includes an array of exhibits, family friendly attractions, musical performances, flyovers and more. Freedom 250 is billed as nonpartisan, but was launched last year by Trump and is led by a former State Department appointee from Trump's first term. Several artists, including Bret Michaels, the Commodores and Martina McBride dropped out last week.

Michaels and other artists have said that they were misled about the theme of the shows or were otherwise wary of being caught up in a political fight. Other artists plan to attend, including Flo Rida, Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli and Vanilla Ice. The latter's representative previously said that the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper was "proud to help celebrate America's 250th Anniversary!

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