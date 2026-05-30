An upcoming celebration of America's 250th anniversary, called 'The Great American State Fair,' has faced challenges as several musical guests backed out due to its connections to President Donald Trump.

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But is she also a person? You should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesUS adult cigarette smoking rate hits another all-time lowWHO chief visits epicenter of the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo as cases outpace responseBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you agePope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump

But is she also a person? You should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesUS adult cigarette smoking rate hits another all-time lowWHO chief visits epicenter of the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo as cases outpace responseBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you agePope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryDepartamento de Justicia de EEUU abre investigación sobre columnista que acusó de abuso a Trump





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Milli Vanilli Vocalists Distance Themselves from Great American State Fair PerformanceThe real vocalists of Milli Vanilli have clarified that they will not be performing at the Great American State Fair, despite the event's advertisements. The group's members, including Jodie Rocco and Linda Rocco, have stated that any act using the name 'Milli Vanilli' at the fair is a tribute band with no association to the original group. This announcement comes after Fabrice Morvan, a member of Milli Vanilli, attended the premiere of a documentary about the group at the 2023 Tribeca Festival.

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Trump’s Great American State Fair Is Running Out of ActsBut “Ninja Rap” lovers can rejoice, because Vanilla Ice is definitely still going to be there.

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Jimmy Kimmel Rips Trump's 'Uninspiring' Great American State Fair LineupIn his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump's Great American State Fair musical lineup, calling it uninspiring and comparing it to Coachella for bands with incompetent management. He noted withdrawals by several artists including The Commodores, Young MC, and Morris Day & The Time, and highlighted the controversy around the inclusion of the defunct pop duo Milli Vanilli, whose surviving members have distanced themselves from performances using the group's name. Existing performers like Flo Rida and Vanilla Ice face uncertainty as the event, scheduled for Washington, D.C., from June 27 to July 10, struggles with lineup stability after country singer Martina McBride withdrew, stating the event was misrepresented as nonpartisan.

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Trump to Speak at Opening of Great American State Fair, Proposes Rally Amid Artist WithdrawalsFormer President Donald Trump is set to deliver the opening address at the Great American State Fair on June 24 in Washington, D.C., marking the start of a multi-week celebration of America's 250th anniversary. The fair, organized by Freedom 250, will include exhibits, performances, and a Ferris wheel on the National Mall. After several scheduled artists withdrew, citing concerns over the event's political nature, Trump proposed holding an America is Back rally in place of the music acts, offering himself as the headline attraction.

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