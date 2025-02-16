Trump Sends Officials to Saudi Arabia to Negotiate Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal

President Trump is dispatching U.S. officials to Saudi Arabia to initiate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The meeting follows Trump's announcement that Putin agreed to begin negotiations. Trump's agenda also includes a potential meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the implementation of new trade and energy policies.

President Donald Trump and his administration are gearing up for another pivotal week as negotiations for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war commence. Trump is dispatching a contingent of U.S. officials to Saudi Arabia this week to initiate talks on a potential peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, revealed to Fox News on Sunday morning that he, alongside National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, will embark on their journey to Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia following his participation in the international Munich Security Conference last week and a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday. This diplomatic summit in Saudi Arabia follows Trump's announcement last Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to 'immediately' begin peace talks. During a press conference on Thursday, Trump stated, 'Next week, there's a meeting in Saudi Arabia, Not with myself nor President Putin, but with top officials. And Ukraine will be a part of it, too. And we're going to see if we can end that war. That was a horrible war. It's a vicious, bloody war. We want to end it. ' The war between Russia and Ukraine has been raging since February 2022, when Russia launched its invasion of the neighboring nation. During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump pledged to end the conflict if re-elected, asserting that it would have never occurred if he had been in the Oval Office at the time.Trump has tasked his team of U.S. officials to conduct these peace negotiations in Saudi Arabia at his direction, Witkoff disclosed to Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. Meanwhile, back in the U.S., Trump spent his weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Florida before heading to the Daytona 500, where fans erupted in cheers upon the arrival of Air Force One at Daytona International Speedway. Trump becomes the first sitting president to attend two Daytona 500 races at Daytona International Speedway, having previously attended the 2020 race. Trump's schedule this week may also include a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who requested a visit with the president at the White House. Trump informed the media on Friday that he had indeed spoken with the U.K. prime minister and had accepted his request for a meeting at the White House. 'We're going to have a friendly meeting, very good. We have a lot of good things going on. But he asked to come and see me, and I just accepted his asking,' Trump stated.The meeting, Trump indicated, would take place 'very soon,' suggesting it could occur either this coming week or the following week. No specific details have been disclosed regarding the focus of the upcoming meeting, although it follows Trump's announcement on Thursday of a 'reciprocal tariff' plan that will impose 'fair and reciprocal' tariffs on all major U.S. trading partners. 'On trade, I have decided for purposes of fairness that I will charge a reciprocal tariff, meaning whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them, no more, no less. In other words, they charge us a tax or tariff, and we charge them the exact same tax or tariff, very simple,' Trump explained at the White House regarding the tariff plan. Furthermore, on the energy policy front, Trump established the National Energy Dominance Council on Friday, which is anticipated to 'unleash' energy independence. 'We have more energy than any other country, and now we are unleashing it,' Trump declared on Friday from the Oval Office as he signed the executive order creating the energy council. 'I call it liquid gold under our feet, and we’re going to utilize it.' Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council during the second Trump administration, previewed that the council would swiftly work towards making the U.S. energy dominant, even with actions as early as this coming week. 'What I expect you to see, sir, is action as early as next week that is going to shock people about how good it is for Americans,' Hassett informed Trump from the Oval Office on Friday. This marks Trump's fourth week in office, following the signing of 65 executive orders, including 26 on his first day alone.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RUSSIA UKRAINE TRUMP PEACE TALKS SAUDI ARABIA DIPLOMACY ENERGY POLICY TRADE POLICY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top Trump administration officials to head to Saudi Arabia for Russia-Ukraine peace talksSecretary of State Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz and special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff are headed to Saudi Arabia to initiate…

Read more »

Vinicius Jr. Set for Mega-Deal, Real Madrid Faces Saudi Saudi Arabia ChallengeVinicius Jr.'s contract negotiations with Real Madrid are heating up, with reports of a lucrative new deal and a potential rival bid from Saudi Arabia.

Read more »

Saudi Arabia Emerges as Key Player in US-Brokered Russia-Ukraine Peace TalksSaudi Arabia is playing a central role in efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, leveraging its political influence and massive oil reserves. President Trump suggested Riyadh as a meeting point for talks between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the kingdom's strategic importance. Saudi Arabia sees potential benefits in mediating the conflict, including solidifying Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's global standing and outmaneuvering Qatar in international diplomacy.

Read more »

US Officials to Saudi Arabia for Russia-Ukraine Peace TalksNational Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff are traveling to Saudi Arabia to initiate negotiations aimed at achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine. This move follows a phone call between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which both leaders agreed to work together towards ending the war. While details regarding the timing and specific objectives of the talks remain unclear, the initiative reflects a renewed effort to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Read more »

US to Host Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine in Saudi ArabiaThe US will initiate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia, involving key figures like national security adviser Mike Waltz and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, while aware of the talks, emphasized Ukraine's desire for a joint strategy with the US and Europe before any negotiations with Russia. Meanwhile, negotiations regarding a critical minerals deal between the US and Ukraine are ongoing, with Ukraine seeking stronger security guarantees.

Read more »

US, Ukrainian officials head to Saudi Arabia as talks loom on ending Russia's warA Ukrainian minister says that an official delegation has arrived in Saudi Arabia for meetings in preparation for a possible visit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read more »