The president’s executive assistant rushed into the room with documents for his eyes only.

The devoted loyalist, 35, is known as the president’s human printer for providing the 80-year-old with hard copies of information.

“Is James Bond conservative? Natalie,” the newspaper said Trump yelled through an open door in the Oval Office to Harp. The president’s fawning $150,000-a-year executive assistant rushed into the room with printouts and presented them to her boss. Trump’s interest in Pattinson, 40, stretches way back to 2012.

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Among the documents Harp presented to him were old tweets he—then a reality TV star—had fired off about the actor’s relationship with co-star and former partner Kristen Stewart.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch,” he tweeted back in October 2012, afterIt was just one of almost a dozen tweets Trump fired off about the then-couple in the space of a month. Another read: “Robert I’m getting a lot of heat for saying you should dump Kristen- but I’m right. If you saw the Miss Universe girls you would reconsider.

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”Stewart, then 22, publicly apologized for her “momentary indiscretion”.

“I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me,” Stewart told People Magazine. “This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love the most, Rob. I love him, I’m so sorry. ”Pattinson has been named Daniel Craig’s successor after years of speculation.

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