President Trump carved out a narrow exception in his campaign against Minnesota’s Somali population Thursday, as he used a Thanksgiving message to thank the few he said work without governmen…

President Trump carved out a narrow exception in his campaign against Minnesota’s Somali population Thursday, as he used a Thanksgiving message to thank the few he said work without government aid — and demanded the rest be “thrown out, immediately.

” “I want to thank the 2% of our Somalian population that have a job, and are actually willing to work, without receiving Government Assistance,” Trump.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These are wonderful American ‘citizens,’ and should be allowed to stay in our Country, and celebrate Thanksgiving with us. ”President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump host the Thanksgiving turkey pardoning alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.in Minnesota received cash assistance, food stamps or Medicaid between 2019 and 2023, the state demographer has reported — leaving at most about 16% on none.