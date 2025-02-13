Trump Seizes Control of Kennedy Center, Promises 'No More Woke'

President Trump has announced his plans to replace the Kennedy Center's board of trustees with allies and assume the role of chairman himself. Trump's move, which has seen the departure of long-serving president Deborah Rutter, has sparked controversy and is seen by some as an attempt to politicize the arts.

President Donald Trump announced his intention to dismantle the existing board of trustees at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and assume the role of chairman. 'It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center , especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!' Trump stated on his Truth Social platform.

The center confirmed Trump's election as chairman in a Wednesday statement, revealing a newly constituted board that included several Trump appointees following the removal of trustees appointed by Democratic presidents. This aggressive move by the president to reshape the Kennedy Center thrusts the Washington, DC-based performing arts complex into the heart of the culture wars. While outlining his planned takeover last week, Trump criticized the center's programming. 'Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth - THIS WILL STOP,' Trump declared on Truth Social on February 7. 'The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!' Trump told reporters Monday, 'So we took over the Kennedy Center. We didn't like what they were showing and various other things.''I'm going to be chairman of it, and we're going to make sure that it's good and it's not going to be woke. There's no more woke in this country,' he added. 'Woke has cost us a fortune and cost us our reputation, but the reputation is coming back very, very rapidly.' The Kennedy Center, established in 1971 in Washington, DC, was designated as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy following his assassination in 1964. It hosts the Kennedy Center Honors and stages over 2,000 performances annually, according to its website. Trump appointed Ric Grenell, a longtime confidante already holding multiple administration positions, to lead the Kennedy Center on a temporary basis. Newly appointed board members include Second Lady Usha Vance, top Trump aides Dan Scavino and Sergio Gor, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's wife, Allison Lutnick. Among the board's immediate tasks was identifying a replacement for the center's president, Deborah Rutter, who confirmed Wednesday that she has officially departed her position. The center also confirmed Wednesday that Rutter's contract has been terminated. She had previously announced her intention to step down, and the board had engaged a headhunting firm to find a new leader, but her departure was expedited after Trump's board overhaul on February 7. 'The goal of the Kennedy Center has been to live up to our namesake, serving as a beacon for the world and ensuring our work reflects America. I depart my position proud of all we accomplished to meet that ambition,' she stated. 'Much like our democracy itself, artistic expression must be nurtured, fostered, prioritized, and protected. It is not a passive endeavor; indeed, there is no clearer sign of American democracy at work than our artists, the work they produce, and audiences' unalienable right to actively participate,' she added





