President Donald Trump was observed appearing to sleep during a roundtable session in Shenzhen, China, as Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on free trade, contrasting with the attentive posture of other world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump appeared to sneak in a snooze at a leaders’ session in China while his host discussed free and open trade. Trump was seen in a livestream with his head down and eyes closed during the roundtable while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney energetically jotted down notes nearby.

The catnap came two days into Trump’s trip to Asia, which began with an ASEAN summit in the Philippines before the president’s arrival in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping was speaking at the time Trump was dozing off, which made the scene all the more shocking. Xi was describing what he saw as an optimistic future for the Asia-Pacific but the topic did not seem to stir up much of a reaction from the 80-year-old U.S. president.

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While Trump rested his eyes at the plenary roundtable, Putin was seen watching intently as Xi delivered his remarks, offering his uninterrupted gaze toward the Chinese president. Trump has said that he would use the three-way meeting to discuss nuclear nonproliferation and the wars in both Ukraine and Iran. , the meeting could provide a opportunity for the lame-duck president to flex his negotiating prowess as Democrats gear up to take control of both the House and the Senate.

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Trump is relying on his personal brand to do a lot of the heavy lifting for the meeting with Xi and Putin, telling Fox News on Thursday, “They both like Trump. ”The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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