Trump Seeks to Roll Back Appliance Efficiency Standards

Former President Donald Trump aims to reinstate less stringent water and energy efficiency standards for household appliances, reversing actions taken by the Biden administration.

Just one day after issuing an executive order against paper straws, President Donald Trump is now targeting certain high-efficiency household items. Trump announced on Tuesday morning through his personal social media platform, Truth Social, that he was instructing Environmental Protection Agency Secretary Lee Zeldin to rescind standards for water-using appliances and lightbulbs.

Trump asserted in his post that the standards for these household items were 'common sense standards' previously established by his administration but subsequently revoked by the Biden administration. 'I look forward to signing these orders,' he stated.Since 1992, federal energy law has established appliance standards dictating that new showerheads should not dispense more than 2.5 gallons of water per minute. The Obama administration strengthened these restrictions and extended them to encompass the total water output of the entire showerhead, including those with multiple nozzles. During Trump's first presidency, he relaxed these regulations to permit each nozzle on a showerhead to spray as much as 2.5 gallons.The Biden administration reversed Trump's action in 2021. Trump frequently expressed during his first term that he wasn't getting adequately wet due to the limitations on water flow in showers, claiming it impacted his hairstyle. The standards that Trump aims to roll back are designed to encourage dishwashers, showerheads, refrigerators, washing machines, toilets, and similar appliances to consume less energy and water. These more efficient appliances may have higher initial costs, but they conserve water and electricity, potentially leading to savings for Americans through reduced energy bills. Secretary Zeldin is expected to respond to Trump's request to reverse these environmental regulations. Alternatively, Trump could opt to take executive action. For the present, there are no mandatory guidelines dictating the specific appliances or fixtures consumers should purchase.





