US President Donald Trump outlines plan for an unbreakable nuclear agreement with Iran, designed to withstand changes in American leadership and prevent Tehran from acquiring weapons.

US President Donald Trump stated his intention to establish a permanent agreement with Iran during a phone interview with Fox News on Saturday. He emphasized that the terms must ensure no future American president could allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon. This declaration marks a significant shift toward locking in diplomatic restrictions regardless of who occupies the White House in the coming decades.

Trump Outlines Permanent Nuclear Restrictions

The President described his approach as a direct response to what he characterized as Iran's consistent failure to honor previous international agreements. He argued that any new pact must be structured to prevent nuclear development indefinitely. This strategy aims to remove the ability of future administrations to reverse course and permit Iranian nuclear capabilities.

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Trump explicitly warned against making deals that vulnerable to cancellation by subsequent leadership. He expressed concern that an incompetent president in four, fifteen, or twenty years could undermine current safeguards. His goal is to create a binding framework that persists regardless of political shifts in Washington.

Dismisses Regime Change Narratives

When addressing suggestions that Washington was pursuing regime change in Tehran, Trump rejected the premise entirely. He noted that the United States has already dealt with successive groups of Iranian leadership. According to him, this history constitutes the ultimate form of regime change.

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He acknowledged that the current figures in power are probably more reasonable than their predecessors. However, he maintained that they remain difficult to negotiate with. This assessment underscores the complexity of securing a lasting agreement with Iranian officials.

Iran Maintains Stance on Enriched Uranium

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hassan Araghchi indicated openness to diplomacy to end tensions with the US. Despite this willingness to engage, Araghchi insisted that enriched uranium must remain within the country. This condition highlights the core conflict in negotiations over nuclear capabilities and regional security.

The divergence in positions between the US President and Iranian officials presents a significant hurdle. Trump demands permanent restrictions, while Iran seeks to retain its enrichment program. This standoff continues to complicate efforts to resolve the long-standing nuclear dispute.

Impact on Global Nuclear Nonproliferation

Any breakthrough in these negotiations would have profound implications for global nuclear nonproliferation efforts. A permanent deal would set a precedent for how international agreements are structured to withstand political volatility. Conversely, failure could lead to increased tensions and potential conflict in the Middle East.

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The international community will be closely watching these developments as both sides navigate complex diplomatic waters. The success or failure of this initiative could redefine US foreign policy in the region for years to come.