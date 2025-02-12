Trump Secures Release of American Detainee Marc Fogel in Diplomatic Breakthrough with Russia

President Donald Trump secured the release of American detainee Marc Fogel from Russia in a diplomatic development hailed as a potential step towards ending the war in Ukraine. Fogel, who had been imprisoned for three and a half years, returned home to the U.S. in what the White House termed a 'thaw' in relations with Russia. Trump declined to disclose the details of the deal but characterized it as 'very fair' and expressed optimism for a future where both countries can work together to resolve the conflict.

President Donald Trump , accompanied by Marc Fogel , addressed the press in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Fogel, an American citizen who had been detained in Russia for three and a half years, was returning home in what the White House described as a diplomatic thaw that could pave the way for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Fogel, visibly emotional, expressed his deep gratitude to President Trump, stating, “I feel like the luckiest man on Earth right now.” He also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as “very generous and statesmanlike in granting me a pardon.”\Trump, while declining to disclose the specifics of the deal, characterized it as “very fair, very reasonable.” He hinted at the possibility of another American release on Wednesday, though he refrained from identifying the individual or their country of detention. The President also acknowledged the positive reception from Russia, stating, “We were treated very nicely by Russia, actually. I hope that’s the beginning of a relationship where we can end that war.” When pressed about any concessions made by the U.S., Trump simply responded, “not much,” without elaboration. \Fogel’s family expressed immense relief and gratitude for his return, calling it the beginning of their healing journey. They stated, “This has been the darkest and most painful period of our lives, but today, we begin to heal. For the first time in years, our family can look forward to the future with hope.” This release comes amidst ongoing efforts to secure the release of other Americans detained in Russia. Recent negotiations resulted in the return of several individuals, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and corporate security executive Paul Whelan, but some, like Fogel, were not included in that exchange. Nonetheless, this development signifies a potential shift in the diplomatic landscape and offers hope for further progress in securing the release of remaining Americans held captive abroad





